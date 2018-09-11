ROHM : Monthly Sales Information updated.(updated every month to the nearest month's information)

Monthly Sales

Monthly sales of August 2018 (September 11, 2018 updated)

Sales were flat due to fewer operating day in August, but the market continues to be on a seasonal recovery trend. By region, growth rate of Asia is relatively in weak condition.

Year on Year '18/8 ICs 0 ~ + 5% Discrete Semiconductor Devices + 5 ~ +10% Modules 0 ~ - 5% Others + 5 ~ +10% Total 0 ~ + 5% Month on Month

Year on Year '18/8 Japan + 5 ~ +10% Asia 0 ~ + 5% Americas + 10 ~ +15% Europe + 5 ~ +10% Overseas Total 0 ~ + 5%