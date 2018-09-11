ROHM : Monthly Sales Information updated.(updated every month to the nearest month's information)

-
Home >
-
Investor Relations>
-
Financial Information>
-
Monthly Sales
Monthly Sales
Monthly sales of August 2018 (September 11, 2018 updated)
Sales were flat due to fewer operating day in August, but the market continues to be on a seasonal recovery trend. By region, growth rate of Asia is relatively in weak condition.
Year on Year
|
'18/8
|
ICs
|
0 ~ + 5%
|
Discrete Semiconductor Devices
|
+ 5 ~ +10%
|
Modules
|
0 ~ - 5%
|
Others
|
+ 5 ~ +10%
|
Total
|
0 ~ + 5%
Month on Month
Year on Year
|
'18/8
|
Japan
|
+ 5 ~ +10%
|
Asia
|
0 ~ + 5%
|
Americas
|
+ 10 ~ +15%
|
Europe
|
+ 5 ~ +10%
|
Overseas Total
|
0 ~ + 5%
Note
-
The ratio is indicated in 5% blocks.
-
The material does not provide fiscal year accumulated data starting from April, but single month revenue information.
-
The ratio is calculated by preliminary figures each month. Thus, this could differ from the officially announced figures. In such an event, the officially announced figures are correct.
-
The material will be updated around the middle of each month.
Disclaimer
Rohm Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:11:13 UTC