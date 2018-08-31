Rokiskio Suris : Regarding termination of operations of subsidiaries of Rokiskio sūris AB

Rokiskio Suris
Notification on material event
Regarding termination of operations of subsidiaries of Rokiskio sūris AB
In order to simplify the company's management structure and to achieve more effective governance, the 31 August 2018 Board resolved to terminate the performance of Rokiškio sūris AB subsidiary Utenos pienas and Rokiškio sūris AB subsidiary Ukmergės pieninė, consequently terminating their enrolment in the Registry of Legal Bodies. The resolution was adopted because the above subsidiaries had not exercised any actual performance since the Company established its subsidiaries UAB Rokiskio pienas and UAB Rokiskio pieno gamyba.
CEO
Dalius Trumpa
+370 458 55200
Disclaimer
Rokiskio Suris AB published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 14:31:02 UTC