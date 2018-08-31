Log in
ROKISKIO SURIS    RSU1L   LT0000100372

ROKISKIO SURIS (RSU1L)
Rokiskio Suris : Regarding termination of operations of subsidiaries of Rokiskio sūris AB

08/31/2018 | 04:32pm CEST

Rokiskio Suris
Notification on material event

Regarding termination of operations of subsidiaries of Rokiskio sūris AB

In order to simplify the company's management structure and to achieve more effective governance, the 31 August 2018 Board resolved to terminate the performance of Rokiškio sūris AB subsidiary Utenos pienas and Rokiškio sūris AB subsidiary Ukmergės pieninė, consequently terminating their enrolment in the Registry of Legal Bodies. The resolution was adopted because the above subsidiaries had not exercised any actual performance since the Company established its subsidiaries UAB Rokiskio pienas and UAB Rokiskio pieno gamyba.

CEO
Dalius Trumpa
+370 458 55200

Disclaimer

Rokiskio Suris AB published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 14:31:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Dalius Trumpa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antanas Trumpa Chairman
Antanas Kavaliauskas Deputy Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Ramunas Vanagas Director & Development Director
Darius Norkus Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
