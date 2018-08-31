Rokiskio Suris

Regarding termination of operations of subsidiaries of Rokiskio sūris AB

In order to simplify the company's management structure and to achieve more effective governance, the 31 August 2018 Board resolved to terminate the performance of Rokiškio sūris AB subsidiary Utenos pienas and Rokiškio sūris AB subsidiary Ukmergės pieninė, consequently terminating their enrolment in the Registry of Legal Bodies. The resolution was adopted because the above subsidiaries had not exercised any actual performance since the Company established its subsidiaries UAB Rokiskio pienas and UAB Rokiskio pieno gamyba.

