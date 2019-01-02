Roku : Adds Premium Subscriptions to The Roku Channel

Roku,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced it is expanding
The Roku Channel to include “Premium Subscriptions.” Users will be able
to watch both free ad-supported and paid premium entertainment in one
easy-to-navigate interface, with personalized recommendations, where
they can browse, trial and subscribe to popular services.
In addition to 10,000+ free ad-supported movies and TV episodes already
available, The Roku Channel will soon offer users the option to add 25+
Premium Subscriptions from providers such as SHOWTIME®, Starz
and EPIX. Users will be able to discover new services from Premium
Subscriptions partners, browse their entire catalogs and then sign-up
for at least a seven-day free trial using their existing Roku®
account information. Premium Subscriptions are only viewable within The
Roku Channel. Additionally, search within The Roku Channel will be
expanded, allowing users to easily search for keywords within the
channel. The Roku Channel will make subscription streaming easy for
users by providing one destination to watch premium entertainment from
more than 25 providers with a single monthly bill and simple account
management.
“We’re focused on making it easy to find great entertainment of all
types on the platform and adding Premium Subscriptions is a natural
evolution for The Roku Channel,” said Rob Holmes, Vice President,
Programming and Engagement, Roku. “As a top five channel by active
account reach, The Roku Channel is already a great source for free,
ad-supported entertainment and provides significant user engagement. By
making it easy for users to discover, subscribe to and watch Premium
Subscriptions, we believe this offering will result in increased
subscriptions and user engagement for our subscription partners and an
even better user experience.”
“Bringing our premium programming to a highly engaged user base via The
Roku Channel is a great opportunity to expand our reach, drive more
viewership and make our range of STARZ Original TV series and movies
more widely accessible to new and growing audiences,” said Joe Glennon,
Executive Vice President of Affiliate Sales, Starz.
One-Stop Shop for Favorite Free and Premium TV
Premium Subscriptions will offer “one-click” signup and easy
subscription management. Free, live and subscription content will be
presented together in The Roku Channel, making it simple to browse,
subscribe to and watch a wide variety of streaming entertainment.
-
Free for all users: The Roku Channel will continue to include
thousands of free, ad-supported titles available without a
subscription and is available on a range of devices; users do not need
any subscriptions or memberships in order to access quality free,
ad-supported content
-
Wide variety of subscription partners: Premium Subscription
partners at launch include SHOWTIME, Starz, EPIX, Baeble Music,
CollegeHumor’s DROPOUT, CuriosityStream, FitFusion, The Great Courses
Signature Collection, Hopster, Magnolia Selects presented by Magnolia
Pictures, MHz Choice, NOGGIN, Smithsonian Channel Plus, Tastemade,
Viewster Anime and more
-
One-click subscriptions: Customers will be able to start a free
trial or subscribe to new Premium Subscriptions with one click using
their existing Roku account information once they visit the
subscription page
-
Free trials: All premium content can be trialed for at
least seven days
-
Trial reminders: A reminder will be sent before each free trial
expires and billing starts
-
Single bill: Subscriptions will be managed directly from
my.roku.com. Customers will receive one monthly bill for all premium
subscriptions on The Roku Channel
New Mobile Viewing
The popular Roku mobile app will soon enable users to watch content from
The Roku Channel. For the first time, users with iOS and Android devices
will be able to use the Roku mobile app without a Roku device, enabling
them to watch The Roku Channel anytime, anywhere in the United States.
Users will be able to start a video on a Roku player or Roku TV and pick
up from where they left off while on the go.
Availability
Premium Subscriptions and search capabitlities on The Roku Channel will
begin rolling out to select Roku devices in late January, with a phased
rollout planned for early 2019. The Roku mobile app update will also
begin rolling out to iOS and Android devices in late January.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming
content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large
audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage
consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV™ models are available
around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements
with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos,
Calif. U.S.A.
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based
on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to
us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be
materially different from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited
to the features, benefits, impact and availability of Premium
Subscriptions on The Roku Channel, the content available through Premium
Subscriptions, the Premium Subscription partners at launch, and the
timing and benefits of updates to the Roku mobile app. Except as
required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could
differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking
statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ
materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc.
files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our most recent Quarterly
Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on
Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.
Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other
countries.
