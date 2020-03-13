Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Roku, Inc.    ROKU

ROKU, INC.

(ROKU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roku : Amendment to a previously filed 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 08:12pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Wood Anthony J.

ROKU, INC[ ROKU ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

X

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

CEO and Chairman BOD

C/O ROKU, INC.

03/02/2020

150 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

LOS GATOS

CA

95032

03/04/2020

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Wood

Class A Common Stock

03/02/2020

C

25,000(1)(2)

A

(1)

61,592

I

Revocable

Trust

Class A Common Stock

03/02/2020

C

10,000(2)

A

$2.76

71,592

D

Wood

Class A Common Stock

03/02/2020

S

4,113(3)

D

$112.0572(4)

67,479

I

Revocable

Trust

Wood

Class A Common Stock

03/02/2020

S

9,017(3)

D

$112.9917(5)

58,462

I

Revocable

Trust

Wood

Class A Common Stock

03/02/2020

S

12,036(3)

D

$114.044(6)

46,426

I

Revocable

Trust

Wood

Class A Common Stock

03/02/2020

S

8,640(3)

D

$114.9349(7)

37,786

I

Revocable

Trust

Wood

Class A Common Stock

03/02/2020

S

1,194(3)

D

$115.6487(8)

36,592

I

Revocable

Trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

of Securities

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Acquired (A) or

(Month/Day/Year)

Underlying

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Disposed of (D) (Instr.

Derivative Security

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Amount

Reported

or

Transaction(s)

Number

(Instr. 4)

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Class B

25,000(1)(2)

(1)

(1)

Class A

25,000

Wood

Common

$0

03/02/2020

C

Common

$0

18,690,233

I

Revocable

Stock

Stock

Trust

Employee

Stock

10,000(2)

(9)

Class B

10,000

Option

$2.76

03/02/2020

M

07/24/2022

Common

$2.76

1,323,333

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Class B

10,000(2)

(1)

Class A

10,000

Common

$2.76

03/02/2020

M

07/24/2022

Common

$2.76

10,000

D

Stock

Stock

Class B

10,000(2)

(1)

Class A

10,000

Common

$2.76

03/02/2020

C

07/24/2022

Common

$2.76

0

D

Stock

Stock

Employee

Stock

03/02/2020(9)

Class A

843

$0.0(10)

Option

$114.67

03/02/2020

A

843

02/28/2030

Common

843

D

(right to

Stock

buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time at the option of the Reporting Person into one share of Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date. Shares of Class B Common Stock will convert automatically into shares of Class A Common Stock upon the earlier of: (i) any transfer except for certain "Permitted Transfers" as defined in the Issuer's restated certificate of incorporation, (ii) the first "Trading Day", as defined in the Issuer's restated certificate of incorporation, falling on or after the date on which the shares of Class B Common Stock represent less than 10% of the aggregate number of outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock or (iii) the vote of the holders of Class B Common Stock representing at least 66-2/3% of the shares of Class B Common Stock.
  2. This Amendment is filed to correct entries relating to Securities Acquired and Disposed of and Derivative Securities Acquired and Disposed of, as reported previously on the Form 4 filed on March 4, 2020 (the "Original Filing"). On March 2, 2020, Mr. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of Securities through the exercise of an employee stock option and 25,000 shares of Securities through a conversion of Class B Common Stock. The Original Filing indicated that, on March 2, 2020, Mr. Wood acquired 35,000 shares of Securities through conversion of Class B Common Stock.
  1. Shares sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 Sales Plan.
  2. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $111.47 to $112.42 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  3. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $112.47 to $113.46 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  4. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $113.48 to $114.47 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  5. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $114.48 to $115.47 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  6. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $115.48 to $115.91 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  7. This stock option is fully vested.
  8. This stock option was awarded to the Reporting Person by the Issuer's Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors pursuant to the Issuer's Executive Supplemental Stock Option Program in exchange for a reduction in annual base salary of the Reporting Person of $33,333.33.

Remarks:

/s/ Christy Lillquist, attorney-in-

03/13/2020

fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Roku Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 00:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROKU, INC.
08:12pROKU : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
03/11Digital Ad Upfronts Weigh Going Online-Only Amid Coronavirus Fears -- Update
DJ
03/11Digital Ad Upfronts Weigh Going Online-Only Amid Coronavirus Fears
DJ
03/02ROKU : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/19ROKU : Thinking about trading options or stock in DISH Network, Facebook, Kraft ..
PR
02/13ROKU : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13ROKU, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/13ROKU : Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
01/31Roku tries Fox Super Bowl play but stock loses yardage
RE
01/29ROKU : Adds Surround Sound Expandability to Roku Smart Soundbars; Walmart and Ro..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 607 M
EBIT 2020 -160 M
Net income 2020 -156 M
Finance 2020 319 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -62,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -96,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,84x
EV / Sales2021 4,37x
Capitalization 9 712 M
Chart ROKU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Roku, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROKU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 149,29  $
Last Close Price 80,95  $
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Wood Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott de Haas Senior VP-Product Engineering & Operations
Steve Louden Chief Financial Officer
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Ravi Ahuja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROKU, INC.-41.14%9 456
VIVENDI-29.71%23 509
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.7.94%10 613
BOLLORÉ-35.84%8 082
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.4.18%7 969
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-51.18%7 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group