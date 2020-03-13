Roku : Amendment to a previously filed 4

Shares sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 Sales Plan.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $111.47 to $112.42 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $112.47 to $113.46 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $113.48 to $114.47 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $114.48 to $115.47 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $115.48 to $115.91 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

This stock option is fully vested.