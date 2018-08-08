Roku Expands Access to Free Streaming Entertainment: Launches The Roku Channel for Web; Adds “Featured Free” to Roku UI

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced the launch of two new ways to
help consumers find free streaming entertainment. The company today is
launching The Roku Channel for the Web in the U.S., giving free access
to anyone via PCs, mobile phones and tablets. Consumers can visit
TheRokuChannel.com to begin streaming once they log in or create a Roku®
account. Also starting today, Roku is beginning the roll out of a
navigation change to the Roku home screen called “Featured Free,” which
provides users with direct links to free content from The Roku Channel,
ABC, The CW, CW Seed, FOX, Freeform, Pluto TV, Sony Crackle, Tubi and
more. Featured Free includes the latest in-season episodes of top
network shows, full past-season catch-ups and more – all free and
available to browse in a single experience.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005740/en/
The Roku Channel on the Web (Photo: Business Wire)
“We want to be the best destination for free streaming entertainment.
We’re delighted to deliver even more value to our customers without
subscriptions, complicated logins or fees,” said Rob Holmes, Roku’s Vice
President of Programming and Engagement. “By expanding The Roku Channel
to the Web, we’re broadening the access points to high-quality, free
streaming entertainment. With Featured Free, we’re making it easy for
our customers to see the great, free content already available on the
Roku platform in one place, while creating value for our content
providers by connecting them with Roku’s growing audience.”
Launched last fall, The Roku Channel has quickly gained popularity and
is currently the #5 most popular streaming channel on the Roku platform
based on active account reach. Now, both Roku device owners and those
who don’t yet own a Roku device can watch The Roku Channel on desktops,
laptops, tablets and smartphones. In addition, today The Roku Channel
app begins rolling out to select Samsung smart TVs. Roku will continue
to look for ways to expand the reach of The Roku Channel.
Beginning today, Featured Free is available in the U.S. through a phased
software roll out over the coming weeks. Once available on their device,
Roku customers will be able to access current season TV shows, classic
series, hit movies and more quickly from The Roku Channel, ABC, The CW,
CW Seed, FOX, Freeform, Pluto TV, Sony Crackle, Tubi and more, directly
from the main home screen in just a few clicks. Roku is pulling forward
new and returning shows, allowing Roku customers quick and easy access
all season long.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming
content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large
audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage
consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV™ models are available
around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements
with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos,
Calif. U.S.A.
Roku is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005740/en/