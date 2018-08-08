Roku Expands Access to Free Streaming Entertainment: Launches The Roku Channel for Web; Adds “Featured Free” to Roku UI

Now Anyone Can Access The Roku Channel on PCs, Smartphones and Tablets;

New Home Screen Navigation Makes It Easier to Watch In-Season Episodes from ABC, The CW, FOX and Others

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced the launch of two new ways to help consumers find free streaming entertainment. The company today is launching The Roku Channel for the Web in the U.S., giving free access to anyone via PCs, mobile phones and tablets. Consumers can visit TheRokuChannel.com to begin streaming once they log in or create a Roku® account. Also starting today, Roku is beginning the roll out of a navigation change to the Roku home screen called “Featured Free,” which provides users with direct links to free content from The Roku Channel, ABC, The CW, CW Seed, FOX, Freeform, Pluto TV, Sony Crackle, Tubi and more. Featured Free includes the latest in-season episodes of top network shows, full past-season catch-ups and more – all free and available to browse in a single experience.

The Roku Channel on the Web

“We want to be the best destination for free streaming entertainment. We’re delighted to deliver even more value to our customers without subscriptions, complicated logins or fees,” said Rob Holmes, Roku’s Vice President of Programming and Engagement. “By expanding The Roku Channel to the Web, we’re broadening the access points to high-quality, free streaming entertainment. With Featured Free, we’re making it easy for our customers to see the great, free content already available on the Roku platform in one place, while creating value for our content providers by connecting them with Roku’s growing audience.”

Launched last fall, The Roku Channel has quickly gained popularity and is currently the #5 most popular streaming channel on the Roku platform based on active account reach. Now, both Roku device owners and those who don’t yet own a Roku device can watch The Roku Channel on desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones. In addition, today The Roku Channel app begins rolling out to select Samsung smart TVs. Roku will continue to look for ways to expand the reach of The Roku Channel.

Beginning today, Featured Free is available in the U.S. through a phased software roll out over the coming weeks. Once available on their device, Roku customers will be able to access current season TV shows, classic series, hit movies and more quickly from The Roku Channel, ABC, The CW, CW Seed, FOX, Freeform, Pluto TV, Sony Crackle, Tubi and more, directly from the main home screen in just a few clicks. Roku is pulling forward new and returning shows, allowing Roku customers quick and easy access all season long.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV™ models are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

