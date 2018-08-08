Log in
ROKU INC (ROKU)
08/08 10:00:00 pm
47.25 USD   -0.36%
ROKU : Releases Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
ROKU EXPANDS AC : Launches The Roku Channel for Web; Adds "Fea..
BU
ROKU : Channel Launches in Canada
BU
Roku Expands Access to Free Streaming Entertainment: Launches The Roku Channel for Web; Adds “Featured Free” to Roku UI

08/08/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

Now Anyone Can Access The Roku Channel on PCs, Smartphones and Tablets;
New Home Screen Navigation Makes It Easier to Watch In-Season Episodes from ABC, The CW, FOX and Others

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced the launch of two new ways to help consumers find free streaming entertainment. The company today is launching The Roku Channel for the Web in the U.S., giving free access to anyone via PCs, mobile phones and tablets. Consumers can visit TheRokuChannel.com to begin streaming once they log in or create a Roku® account. Also starting today, Roku is beginning the roll out of a navigation change to the Roku home screen called “Featured Free,” which provides users with direct links to free content from The Roku Channel, ABC, The CW, CW Seed, FOX, Freeform, Pluto TV, Sony Crackle, Tubi and more. Featured Free includes the latest in-season episodes of top network shows, full past-season catch-ups and more – all free and available to browse in a single experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005740/en/

The Roku Channel on the Web (Photo: Business Wire)

The Roku Channel on the Web (Photo: Business Wire)

“We want to be the best destination for free streaming entertainment. We’re delighted to deliver even more value to our customers without subscriptions, complicated logins or fees,” said Rob Holmes, Roku’s Vice President of Programming and Engagement. “By expanding The Roku Channel to the Web, we’re broadening the access points to high-quality, free streaming entertainment. With Featured Free, we’re making it easy for our customers to see the great, free content already available on the Roku platform in one place, while creating value for our content providers by connecting them with Roku’s growing audience.”

Launched last fall, The Roku Channel has quickly gained popularity and is currently the #5 most popular streaming channel on the Roku platform based on active account reach. Now, both Roku device owners and those who don’t yet own a Roku device can watch The Roku Channel on desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones. In addition, today The Roku Channel app begins rolling out to select Samsung smart TVs. Roku will continue to look for ways to expand the reach of The Roku Channel.

Beginning today, Featured Free is available in the U.S. through a phased software roll out over the coming weeks. Once available on their device, Roku customers will be able to access current season TV shows, classic series, hit movies and more quickly from The Roku Channel, ABC, The CW, CW Seed, FOX, Freeform, Pluto TV, Sony Crackle, Tubi and more, directly from the main home screen in just a few clicks. Roku is pulling forward new and returning shows, allowing Roku customers quick and easy access all season long.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV™ models are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 698 M
EBIT 2018 -28,7 M
Net income 2018 -28,8 M
Finance 2018 168 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 601,78
EV / Sales 2018 6,72x
EV / Sales 2019 5,01x
Capitalization 4 861 M
Chart ROKU INC
Duration : Period :
Roku Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROKU INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,7 $
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Wood Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott de Haas Senior VP-Product Engineering & Operations
Steve Louden Chief Financial Officer
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Ravi Ahuja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROKU INC-8.42%4 861
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX31.77%84 308
VIVENDI-2.72%33 334
VIACOM-5.81%11 959
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.16.75%10 355
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO16.03%7 457
