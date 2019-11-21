Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Roku, Inc.    ROKU

ROKU, INC.

(ROKU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Roku : Hisense Roku TV Models - Now Available in UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 08:02pm EST

4K Ultra HD HDR Hisense Roku TV models available in 43', 50', 55' and 65' screen sizes

LEEDS & CAMBRIDGE, UK - 22 November 2019 - Today Hisense and Roku, Inc. announced that starting next week Hisense Roku TV™ models will be available in the UK. Recently announced at IFA 2019, these smart TVs are powered by the Roku® OS, offering consumers a premium TV experience at an affordable price. Hisense Roku TV models offer consumers a customisable home screen, thousands of streaming channels and advanced features like universal search and private listening.

Hisense, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, plans to release the first Hisense Roku TV models for the UK market on Black Friday (November 29) at Argos. Hisense Roku TV models will be available in 43', 50', 55' and 65' screen sizes, enabling consumers to enjoy their favourite TV entertainment in beautiful HD, 4K and 4K HDR.

Hisense Roku TV models are powered by the Roku OS and are simple to set up and incredibly easy to use. They come with a customisable home screen that combines all entertainment choices in one overview, including streaming channels and traditional inputs such as pay TV set top boxes and gaming consoles.

From the Roku Channel Store consumers can pick and choose from 5000+ streaming channels including popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and NOW TV. For a complete overview of available channels consumers can visit https://channelstore.roku.com. Hisense Roku TVs also include Freeview Play, bringing live TV and on demand content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5.

Roku TV models can be controlled with a simple and intuitive remote control or through the free Roku Mobile App for iOS and Android devices. The mobile app also enables consumers to cast photos and videos to their Roku TV, use voice search and connect headphones for private listening.

Arun Bhatoye, Senior Marketing Manager at Hisense, said: 'We are incredibly proud to launch the first Roku TV models in the UK. These new 4K TVs offer stellar picture quality, endless entertainment and an affordable price. We are now just days away from the UK's first Roku TV models to hit the stands; it's a very exciting time.'

Bart Bomers, VP EMEA at Roku, added: 'We are thrilled to launch Roku TV in Europe, starting with the UK. Roku TV models have been incredibly popular in the U.S. for years. Roku TV models simply offer a fantastic smart TV experience: are simple to use, packed with entertainment and deliver exceptional value.'

Pricing

· 43' 4K HDR Hisense Roku TV - 329 GBP

· 50' 4K HDR Hisense Roku TV - 379 GBP

· 55' 4K HDR Hisense Roku TV - 479 GBP

· 65' 4K HDR Hisense Roku TV - 649 GBP

ENDS

About Hisense

Founded 50 years ago in China in 1969, Hisense is one of the world's leading manufacturers of televisions and home appliances. As well as the core range of televisions and cooling appliances, Hisense also launched a cooking range in 2019, featuring hobs, hoods, ovens and dishwashers.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains 'forward-looking' statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the benefits and impact of the Roku OS and Roku TV models and the availability of Roku TV models in the UK and Europe. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku's website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku and the Roku logo are registered trademarks and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Media Contacts

Roku Inc.

Mike Duin

mduin@roku.com

Hatch Communications for Hisense UK

Nathaniel Warnes or Lucy Hughes

hisense@hatchpr.co.uk

Disclaimer

Roku Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 01:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROKU, INC.
08:02pROKU : Hisense Roku TV Models - Now Available in UK
PU
11/19ROKU, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
11/18ROKU : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of ..
AQ
11/14ROKU, INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sal..
AQ
11/14ROKU : Announces Limited Edition onn.™ • Roku TV and Limited Edition ..
BU
11/08ROKU : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
11/08ROKU : Completes dataxu Acquisition
BU
11/08ROKU : The free Roku app on Apple Watch is now available
PU
11/08Disney Thrives at Box Office But Focus Turns to Streaming -- WSJ
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 110 M
EBIT 2019 -63,2 M
Net income 2019 -59,9 M
Finance 2019 354 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -303x
P/E ratio 2020 -339x
EV / Sales2019 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 18 411 M
Chart ROKU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Roku, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROKU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 137,27  $
Last Close Price 155,91  $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Wood Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott de Haas Senior VP-Product Engineering & Operations
Steve Louden Chief Financial Officer
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Ravi Ahuja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROKU, INC.418.70%18 768
VIVENDI16.82%33 165
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.37.48%14 268
BOLLORÉ12.69%12 771
VIACOM INC.-9.38%9 549
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%8 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group