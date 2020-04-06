Log in
Roku : Launches The Roku Channel in the UK

04/06/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Roku, Sky Q and NOW TV device users get access to 10.000+ free movies, TV episodes and documentaries

Roku, Inc. today announced the arrival of “The Roku Channel” in the UK, a streaming channel providing consumers with free access to 10.000+ movies, TV episodes and documentaries. There are no subscriptions, fees or logins required to access The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel is available starting today to consumers with a Roku® streaming player, Roku TV, NOW TV device or Sky Q box.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005805/en/

The Roku Channel provides consumers with free access to 10.000+ movies, TV episodes and documentaries. Now available in the UK. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Roku Channel provides consumers with free access to 10.000+ movies, TV episodes and documentaries. Now available in the UK. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Roku Channel in the UK features a selection of popular global and British TV series, including titles such as Homes Under the Hammer, The Commander, Ultimate Force, Fifth Gear, Skins and Britain’s Best Bakery, alongside Hollywood hits such as Get Carter, The Wicker Man and Les Miserables.

“With The Roku Channel we are making it easy for consumers to find great free entertainment and provide additional value to Roku users, NOW TV device holders and Sky Q customers,” said Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming at Roku. “Ad-supported viewing is one of the fastest growing categories on our platform and we are excited to meet the consumer demand for free TV.”

Users of The Roku Channel will enjoy a variety of features that makes it easy for them to find and watch a broad range of content, including personalized recommendations and in channel search capabilities on Roku and NOW TV devices. Users will also find a special Kids & Family section, making it easy for children and parents to find kids entertainment for free in one, easy-to-access destination. All entertainment within Kids & Family is hand-picked and suitable for children. There is also a character row, helping parents and kids find the show they want to watch. Titles in Kids & Family at launch include Bob the Builder, Teletubbies, Oddbods, Bernard, Ryan’s World Specials, Fireman Sam and Baby Einstein Classics.

The Roku Channel helps existing publishers on the Roku platform as well as new publishers to drive additional viewership of their entertainment. The Roku Channel in the UK features over 40 content partners, including All3Media International, EndemolShine Group, FilmRise, pocket.watch and DRG, plus Hollywood studios such as Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Television. More publishers are expected to be added over time.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 563 M
EBIT 2020 -169 M
Net income 2020 -166 M
Finance 2020 318 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -60,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -88,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,13x
EV / Sales2021 4,61x
Capitalization 9 902 M
Chart ROKU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Roku, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROKU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 140,43  $
Last Close Price 82,53  $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Wood Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott de Haas Senior VP-Product Engineering & Operations
Steve Louden Chief Financial Officer
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Ravi Ahuja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROKU, INC.-39.16%10 496
VIVENDI-24.86%25 115
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-3.07%10 958
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-53.03%9 590
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-0.31%8 679
BOLLORÉ-41.23%8 071
