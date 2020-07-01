Roku : Peloton Launches on the Roku Platform to Bring the Industry Leading Interactive Fitness Platform to Roku Users

Roku Customers in the U.S. Can Now Enjoy Peloton’s Best-in-Class Fitness Classes from Comfort of Their Homes

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced the availability of the Peloton App on the Roku® platform starting today. Roku users in the U.S. can add the Peloton channel via the Roku Channel Store and enjoy studio-style workouts in their living rooms – even without a Peloton Bike or Tread. A pioneer in connected, technology-enabled fitness, Peloton’s channel provides thousands of instructor-led, immersive workouts that can be done with or without equipment directly through Roku devices. The Peloton channel uses Roku Pay, enabling Roku customers to easily sign up with just a few clicks. Existing Peloton Members can also access the Peloton channel using their login credentials.

With many streamers sheltering in place, time spent watching Health & Fitness programming in the U.S. has experienced significant growth in recent months. In the U.S, the Health & Fitness category experienced the largest growth in streaming on Roku devices year-over-year when compared to other genres on the platform, growing by more than 130% in May.

“As people continue to stay home, the television is increasingly becoming their window to the world, providing virtual access to the gym, travel, food, learning, and more,” said Regina Breslin, Director of Content Acquisition, Roku. “Consumer appetite for compelling content has never been stronger and we’re focused on delivering programming Roku users want and love. We’re excited to bring Peloton’s incredible fitness programming available to millions of streamers.”

“We are excited to roll out our best-in-class streaming fitness service onto the Roku platform,” said Karina Kogan, SVP & General Manager, Peloton Digital. “We’ve seen growing engagement with our TV apps, especially as more and more consumers look for at-home fitness solutions to keep them physically and mentally fit.”

A recent performance analysis of more than five million Roku households identified as being likely to engage with health and fitness content found that more than half of the households were cord-cutters or cord-nevers. Reaching these streaming audiences offer incremental reach compared to linear cable audiences. At launch, Peloton will use Roku’s advanced machine learning targeting capabilities that analyze 100K+ unique data signals to optimize towards Peloton app installs and sign-ups.

Turn Homes into Fitness Studios

The Peloton channel, which provides thousands of instructor-led, immersive workouts that can be done with or without equipment, enables people to stay active from the comfort of home through live and on-demand studio-style workouts. Now, Peloton’s best-in-class fitness content can be viewed on the biggest screen in the home via Roku devices, making it easier to experience Peloton’s floor-based disciplines like strength, yoga, HIIT and dance cardio, and meditation, in addition to its breakthrough cycling and running workouts.

Pricing

A 30-day free trial is available to new Peloton users at launch. Following the 30-day trial, the app-only Peloton Digital Membership is $12.99/month. Existing Peloton customers, including owners of the Peloton Bike and Tread, as well as Peloton App subscribers, can sign in on their Roku device using their account credentials.

About Peloton

Peloton is a leading interactive fitness platform with a loyal community of more than 2.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through an All-Access Membership via the Peloton Bike and Peloton Tread and the Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV and now Roku. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, features, reach and availability of the Peloton Channel; and the features, benefits and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

