Roku : Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel Available Starting Today

Roku,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced it will begin rolling out
Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel later today. All supported
devices are expected to receive the update in the coming weeks,
beginning with Roku® players and concluding with Roku TV™ models.
Premium Subscriptions enables users to browse, trial and subscribe to
popular premium entertainment services within The Roku Channel. Users
who sign-up for EPIX, SHOWTIME® and STARZ before March 31, 2019, can
enjoy a 30-day free trial of those services on The Roku Channel.
Additionally, viewing of The Roku Channel directly from within the Roku
mobile app is available for iOS devices starting today. The update for
Android devices is expected to begin to roll out in mid-February.
“We’ve made subscription streaming easy for our customers and are
putting them in control. Now there is one place on the Roku platform
where users can seamlessly access both free and premium entertainment,
with one click sign-up, easy subscription management and a single
monthly bill,” said Rob Holmes, Roku Vice President, Programming and
Engagement. “The Roku Channel already delivers a great, free
ad-supported experience for our users and a valuable distribution
opportunity for our content partners. With the addition of Premium
Subscriptions, The Roku Channel will be a better experience for our
users and even more valuable for our partners.”
Users can access 25+ premium partners including: STARZ, SHOWTIME and
EPIX, as well as Baeble Music; CollegeHumor’s DROPOUT; CuriosityStream;
Fandor Spotlight; FitFusion; The Great Courses Signature Collection;
Grokker; Hi-YAH!; Hopster; Lifetime Movie Club; DOX, LOLFlicks, Monsters
and Nightmares, Magnolia Selects, and Warriors & Gangsters presented by
Magnolia Pictures; MHz Choice; NOGGIN; Shout! Factory TV, Smithsonian
Channel Plus; Stingray Karaoke; Tastemade; Viewster Anime; and ZooMoo.
More partners are expected be added over time.
The Roku Channel provides users access to 10,000+ free, ad-supported
movies and TV episodes. With the addition of Premium Subscriptions,
users can watch free and premium entertainment in one easy-to-navigate
interface, pay a single monthly bill for subscriptions and enjoy simple
account management. Customers can start a free trial or subscribe to new
Premium Subscriptions with one click using their existing Roku account
information once they visit the subscription page. Premium Subscriptions
are only viewable within The Roku Channel.
Phased Rollout
Premium Subscriptions via The Roku Channel begins rolling out today to
select Roku devices in the U.S. All supported devices are expected to
receive the update in the coming weeks, beginning with Roku players and
concluding with Roku TVs. Customers can check if their device can access
Premium Subscriptions by launching The Roku Channel on their Roku
device. If the device has received the update, a new row called “Browse
Premium Subscriptions” will be visible below the Featured row.
Web Availability
Sign-up and Web streaming are available via supported Web browsers later
today, offering customers an alternative way of watching premium
entertainment when they are not at home. To view Premium Subscriptions
on The Roku Channel via the Web, visit www.therokuchannel.com.
Due to the phased rollout, customers should check if their Roku player
or Roku TV can currently access Premium Subscriptions before signing up
on the Web. Premium Subscriptions via The Roku Channel are not available
for Samsung TVs.
Mobile Viewing
Viewing of The Roku Channel via the Roku mobile app is available on iOS
devices starting today. The Android version of the Roku app is expected
to roll out in phases beginning in mid-February. With the updated mobile
app, customers can view The Roku Channel anytime, anywhere, including
over 10,000 free, ad-supported movies and TV episodes as well as any
Premium Subscriptions they have subscribed to on their Roku device or
therokuchannel.com.
For more information, visit www.therokuchannel.com.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming
content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large
audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage
consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV™ models are available
around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements
with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos,
Calif. U.S.A.
