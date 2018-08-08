Roku : Releases Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) today announced it released second quarter 2018
results. Visit the Roku investor relations website https://ir.roku.com
to view the second quarter 2018 letter to shareholders.
Today the company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss
the results at 2 p.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants
may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor
relations website at https://ir.roku.com/
with an archived webcast of the conference call available following the
call.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming
content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large
audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage
consumers. Roku® streaming players and Roku TVTM models are
available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing
arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered
in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.
