ROKU INC (ROKU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/08 10:00:00 pm
47.25 USD   -0.36%
ROKU : Releases Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
ROKU EXPANDS AC : Launches The Roku Channel for Web; Adds "Fea..
ROKU : Channel Launches in Canada
Roku : Releases Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

08/08/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) today announced it released second quarter 2018 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website https://ir.roku.com to view the second quarter 2018 letter to shareholders.

Today the company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2 p.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website at https://ir.roku.com/ with an archived webcast of the conference call available following the call.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku® streaming players and Roku TVTM models are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.


© Business Wire 2018
10:02pROKU : Releases Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
10:01pROKU EXPANDS ACCESS TO FREE STREAMIN : Launches The Roku Channel for Web; Adds &..
08/03ROKU, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
07/26ROKU : Announces Roku TV Wireless Speakers Making it Easy for Consumers to Add P..
07/25TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Netflix and Roku
07/23ROKU : Channel Launches in Canada
07/20ROKU : Patent Issued for Orientation Adjustment for Casting Videos (USPTO 100213..
07/18ROKU : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 8, 2018
07/18TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Netflix and Roku
07/17ROKU, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 698 M
EBIT 2018 -28,7 M
Net income 2018 -28,8 M
Finance 2018 168 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 601,78
EV / Sales 2018 6,72x
EV / Sales 2019 5,01x
Capitalization 4 861 M
Technical analysis trends ROKU INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,7 $
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Wood Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott de Haas Senior VP-Product Engineering & Operations
Steve Louden Chief Financial Officer
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Ravi Ahuja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROKU INC-8.42%4 861
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX31.77%84 308
VIVENDI-2.72%33 334
VIACOM-5.81%11 959
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.16.75%10 355
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO16.03%7 457
