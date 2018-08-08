Roku : Releases Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) today announced it released second quarter 2018 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website https://ir.roku.com to view the second quarter 2018 letter to shareholders.

Today the company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2 p.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website at https://ir.roku.com/ with an archived webcast of the conference call available following the call.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku® streaming players and Roku TVTM models are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005612/en/