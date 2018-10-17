Roland DG : Announces New VersaWorks 6 RIP Software for Enhanced Efficiency and Performance

Hamamatsu, Japan, October 17, 2018 - Roland DG Corporation, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and 3D devices worldwide, today announced the release of VersaWorks 6 RIP and print management software for inkjet printers and printer/cutters.

VersaWorks includes a broad range of functions to streamline the entire printing process by generating high-quality print data that optimizes the features of the printer, ink and media being used. 'Our new VersaWorks 6 comes with an extensive range of features that makes the printing process more accurate and reliable for users, while also building upon the superb core functionality and ease of use of the previous popular VersaWorks software,' explains Yohei Shinomura, manager of Digital Printing Product Management.

VersaWorks 6 provides 64-bit native support to maximize performance from the latest 64-bit operating systems and to improve the processing capability of complicated data including complex vectors and multiple layers with ease and precision. It also provides support for processing PDF files natively to render transparencies, drop shadows and other special effects the way they are intended to look in the design, eliminating the hassle of reworking data.

Shinomura said the user interface has been redesigned consistent with the latest design trends for a high level of visibility, with more intuitive visual icons to enhance usability. An easy-to-use color matching function ensures consistent color between multiple printers of the same model, providing accurate color control when using more than one printer for volume production or jobs involving large, combined graphics. Users now have up to five separate queues with unlimited saved settings available for each queue to suit specific customer requirements and media, as well as to immediately reload past job settings for recurring jobs.

VersaWorks 6 will be bundled with the following Roland DG inkjet printer and printer/cutter models beginning in November 2018 and is also available immediately on the website below as a free upgrade for users with the following models.

Eco-Solvent Printers and Printer/Cutters

- BN-20

- EJ-640

- RF-640

- SG-540/300

- SP-540i/300i

- VG-640/540

- VS-640i/540i/300i

- XR-640

UV Printers and Printer/Cutters

- LEC-540/330

- LEF-12/12i

- LEF-300/200/20

- LEJ-640

Dye-Sublimation Printer

- RT-640

* Please note: Those using ErgoSoft Roland Edition are excluded from the upgrade.

