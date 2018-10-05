Roland DG : DGSHAPE Announces Next Generation Wet Milling Machine for Producing High Quality Dental Restorations

Hamamatsu, Japan, October 5, 2018 - DGSHAPE Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roland DG Corporation and a leading provider of digital fabrication tools, including 3D milling machines, 3D printers, and engraving machines, announced today the release of the DWX-42W, the successor to the popular DWX-4W wet milling machine.

According to Hisashi Bito, President of DGSHAPE, 'The DWX-42W represents the latest addition to our growing portfolio of dental restoration technology. The DWX-42W builds on the legacy of Roland dental solutions that is advanced today by DGSHAPE Corporation and affirms DGSHAPE's commitment to helping dental professionals increase their efficiency, reduce chair time for their patients, and increase their profitability.'

The DWX-42W can produce highly-esthetic restorations from the latest glass-ceramic and hybrid resins. A host of improvements were made to the DWX wet platform, including new grinding burrs, increased Automatic Tool Changer (ATC) capacity, ethernet connectivity, and a new, DGSHAPE engineered spindle (patent pending). Additional key upgrades include reduced air pressure and volume requirements (which eliminates the need for an additional compressor), up to 50% faster milling times, and a reinforced frame design for increased stability and precision.

A cornerstone of all DWX dental machines, Bito said, is their ease of use. Operation is as simple as pressing a button. Their open architecture offers the flexibility of using the software and scanners lab techs are already familiar with. The six-station ATC switches out grinding burrs as needed for unattended production. Other advanced features include a Virtual Machine Panel (VPanel) which allows users to quickly configure settings for up to four machines from a single computer for high-volume production. The VPanel monitors operational status and sends email notifications at the end of milling and maintenance completion, or if errors should occur.

Installed as a single machine in a clinic laboratory or paired with a DWX-52D in a production lab environment, Bito said the DWX-42W facilitates scalability, making it simple for a growing business to add to their current offerings to meet increasing customer requirements.

DWX-42W wet milling machine

DWX-42W can mill high quality restorations with industry popular materials

DWX-42W has a new, high-precision spindle manufactured by DGSHAPE (patent pending)

Upcoming DWX-42W Exhibitions

About DGSHAPE Corporation

DGSHAPE Corporation was spun-off of Roland DG Corporation in 2017 as a wholly-owned subsidiary to develop and market the company's innovative 3D products, including DWX mills and DWP 3D printer for the dental industry, MPX photo impact printers and EGX engravers for the industrial labeling and personalization industries, and MDX and monoFab series of desktop milling machines for the rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and hobby industries. The company's products are distributed worldwide.

To learn more about DGSHAPE Corporation, please visit www.dgshape.com

