Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Roland DG Corp    6789   JP3983450002

ROLAND DG CORP (6789)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Roland DG : DGSHAPE Announces Next Generation Wet Milling Machine for Producing High Quality Dental Restorations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 04:33am CEST

Hamamatsu, Japan, October 5, 2018 - DGSHAPE Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roland DG Corporation and a leading provider of digital fabrication tools, including 3D milling machines, 3D printers, and engraving machines, announced today the release of the DWX-42W, the successor to the popular DWX-4W wet milling machine.

According to Hisashi Bito, President of DGSHAPE, 'The DWX-42W represents the latest addition to our growing portfolio of dental restoration technology. The DWX-42W builds on the legacy of Roland dental solutions that is advanced today by DGSHAPE Corporation and affirms DGSHAPE's commitment to helping dental professionals increase their efficiency, reduce chair time for their patients, and increase their profitability.'

The DWX-42W can produce highly-esthetic restorations from the latest glass-ceramic and hybrid resins. A host of improvements were made to the DWX wet platform, including new grinding burrs, increased Automatic Tool Changer (ATC) capacity, ethernet connectivity, and a new, DGSHAPE engineered spindle (patent pending). Additional key upgrades include reduced air pressure and volume requirements (which eliminates the need for an additional compressor), up to 50% faster milling times, and a reinforced frame design for increased stability and precision.

A cornerstone of all DWX dental machines, Bito said, is their ease of use. Operation is as simple as pressing a button. Their open architecture offers the flexibility of using the software and scanners lab techs are already familiar with. The six-station ATC switches out grinding burrs as needed for unattended production. Other advanced features include a Virtual Machine Panel (VPanel) which allows users to quickly configure settings for up to four machines from a single computer for high-volume production. The VPanel monitors operational status and sends email notifications at the end of milling and maintenance completion, or if errors should occur.

Installed as a single machine in a clinic laboratory or paired with a DWX-52D in a production lab environment, Bito said the DWX-42W facilitates scalability, making it simple for a growing business to add to their current offerings to meet increasing customer requirements.

DWX-42W wet milling machine

  • DWX-42W can mill high quality restorations with industry popular materials

  • DWX-42W has a new, high-precision spindle manufactured by DGSHAPE (patent pending)

Upcoming DWX-42W Exhibitions

8th World Dental Show (official launch exhibition)October 5-7, 2018Yokohama, JapanBDIA Dental ShowcaseOctober 4-6, 2018London, UKDENTECH CHINAOctober 31 - November 3, 2018Shanghai, ChinaADF Annual Dental MeetingNovember 27 - December 1, 2018Paris, FranceLMT LAB DAY ChicagoFebruary 21-23, 2019Chicago, USA38th International Dental Show (IDS)March 12-16, 2019Cologne, GermanyExpo Dental Meeting May 16-18, 2019Rimini, Italy

About DGSHAPE Corporation
DGSHAPE Corporation was spun-off of Roland DG Corporation in 2017 as a wholly-owned subsidiary to develop and market the company's innovative 3D products, including DWX mills and DWP 3D printer for the dental industry, MPX photo impact printers and EGX engravers for the industrial labeling and personalization industries, and MDX and monoFab series of desktop milling machines for the rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and hobby industries. The company's products are distributed worldwide.

To learn more about DGSHAPE Corporation, please visit www.dgshape.com

For more information, contact: DGSHAPE Corporation
Global Brand and Communications Manager Dana Curtis
E-Mail：dgs-marketing@dgshape.com

Disclaimer

Roland DG Corporation published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 02:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROLAND DG CORP
04:47aROLAND DG : DGSHAPE Introduces New Digital Denture Solution for DWX Milling Mach..
PU
04:33aROLAND DG : DGSHAPE Announces Next Generation Wet Milling Machine for Producing ..
PU
10/04ROLAND DG : Wins Two SGIA 2018 “Product of the Year” Awards
PU
10/01ROLAND DG : DGA Announces Launch of New Global "Discover , Explore Africa" Conte..
AQ
09/28ROLAND DG : Notification of Personnel Changes
PU
09/27ROLAND DG : Patent Application Titled "Inkjet Printer" Published Online (USPTO 2..
AQ
09/20ROLAND DG : "Inkjet Printer" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180..
AQ
09/12ROLAND DG : DGSHAPE Introduces New Dental Accessories for DWX Milling Machines
PU
09/06ROLAND DG : Patent Issued for Three-Dimensional Printing Apparatus (USPTO 10,059..
AQ
08/29ROLAND DG : Worldwide Large Format Printer Shipments Up Through First Half of 20..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 43 850 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 2 235 M
Finance 2018 6 400 M
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 15,24
P/E ratio 2019 13,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 34 400 M
Chart ROLAND DG CORP
Duration : Period :
Roland DG Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLAND DG CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2 950  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hidenori Fujioka President & Representative Director
Masahiro Tomioka Chairman
Akihiro Sadaki Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Shuji Hotta Managing Director & Head-Administration
Takuo Hirose Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLAND DG CORP-11.48%301
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%15 887
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%8 951
AISINOCO. LTD29.20%7 547
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 073
SYNNEX CORPORATION-37.55%3 370
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.