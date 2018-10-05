Roland DG : DGSHAPE Introduces New Digital Denture Solution for DWX Milling Machines

Hamamatsu, Japan, October 5, 2018 - DGSHAPE Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roland DG Corporation and a leading provider of digital fabrication tools, including 3D milling machines, 3D printers, and engraving machines, announced today the release of the Digital Denture Time Reduction Kit for their successful DWX series of dry milling machines. This product is designed to allow new and existing DWX owners to expand their application offerings to their customers and cut down on time/material costs associated with creating Denture bases.

The Time Reduction Kit for Denture bases allow users to pour liquid molds for their denture base that can be milled, after curing, in their DWX-52DCi, DWX-52DC and DWX-52D.

The system uses dental lab's in-house denture resins and popular CAM software to take advantage of the DWX 5-axis platform to mill high quality digital dentures.

According to Hisashi Bito, President of DGSHAPE, 'building on the success of the Time Reduction Kit for models, we developed this solution to give our DWX users an opportunity to expand into the rapidly growing market for digital dentures. Our customers can successfully create digital denture bases without any additional investment in hardware and minimize costs by using existing denture resin inventory.'

The Denture Time Reduction Kit will be available worldwide in October 2018 wherever DWX milling machines are sold.

Please also find details about the Denture Time Reduction Kit in our datasheet.

Denture Time Reduction Kit CA-DK1

About DGSHAPE Corporation

DGSHAPE Corporation was spun-off of Roland DG Corporation in 2017 as a wholly-owned subsidiary to develop and market the company's innovative 3D products, including DWX mills and DWP 3D printer for the dental industry, MPX photo impact printers and EGX engravers for the industrial labeling and personalization industries, and MDX and monoFab series of desktop milling machines for the rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and hobby industries. The company's products are distributed worldwide.

To learn more about DGSHAPE Corporation, please visit www.dgshape.com.

