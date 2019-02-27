Rollins : Delivers Personalized Last Mile Service Appointment Experiences Provided by Glympse

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glympse, the pioneer of real-time location sharing technology, is proud to announce they are working with Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial service company, to deliver accurate service appointment information to consumers and businesses, including the location and estimated time of arrival (ETA) of Rollins technicians on the day of service.

By opting in for service notifications, customers receive timely SMS text or email notifications, allowing them to view the latest service timing information on any web-enabled device. Further, once the service technician is en route to the appointment, the customer will be able to see the tech's location on a live map, including ETA, so they know to the minute when their tech will arrive for the service appointment.

Eddie Northen, Chief Financial Officer of Rollins stated, "We are extremely pleased to announce this agreement with Glympse. We have always understood that the service visit is a key component to our overall customer experience. The Glympse solution provides a highly engaging and helpful experience for our customers. It is consistent with our mission of being the World's Best Service Company."

"As the leader in the global and commercial services industry, Rollins' philosophy is to innovate through new technologies. The Glympse last mile solutions allow them to do just that," said Chris Ruff, CEO and president of Glympse. "More than a live map and ETA, the Glympse solution engages the end-customer in a multi-step, highly engaging experience. Our solutions contain automated location-triggered messaging and smart pushes to dynamically trigger push messaging based on real-time locations. And we do this without unnecessarily draining the phone battery."

As the leading global consumer and commercial service company, Rollins is committed to providing customers with the most extraordinary pest and termite control services available. The company and its wholly owned subsidiaries service over two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

"We are thrilled to work with Rollins," said Rob Foley, SVP of Customer Success at Glympse. "Rollins understands that real-time visibility into service appointments is no longer optional, it's now table stakes for last mile. Our fully branded, customer-facing web-based experiences provides Rollins and their customers with progressive appointment insight of a service specialized en route, helping reduce customer no-shows and 'where is my service technician calls' by as much as 25%."

Companies that use Glympse have:

Reduced "customer no-shows" by more than 20%

Reduced "Where's my technician/delivery?" calls by 25%

Deflected calls to lower cost support channels like chat or IVR

Increased revenue by preventing customer cancellations and re-schedules due to inconvenience

About Rollins

