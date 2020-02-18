Rollins, Inc. : Acquires Second Clark Pest Control

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial service company, announced today that its subsidiary, Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc., has completed the purchase of Clark Pest Control, Inc., based in Bakersfield, CA.

Clark Pest Control was founded in Fresno, California in the 1940's by two brothers, Jim Sr. and Charlie Clark. Early in the development of their business, the brothers decided to build separate businesses by splitting up - Charlie went north to Stockton while Jim Sr. went south to Bakersfield. They continued to share the Clark Pest Control name, and their respective businesses grew.

Rollins previously acquired Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc., in the second quarter of 2019.

Jerry Gahlhoff, President of Rollins Specialty Brands states, "We are excited that the Clark Pest Control brand has been unified on the West Coast and we welcome our new team members from Clark Pest Control, Inc. to Rollins."

