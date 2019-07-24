|
Rollins, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter And Six Months 2019 Financial Results
- Revenue increased 9.1% for the quarter and 7.2% for the full year
- Earnings Per Share of $0.20 for second quarter 2019 and second quarter 2018
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share* of $0.21 for the second quarter 2019 and $0.20 for second quarter 2018
- Completed the acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc.
Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.
The Company recorded second quarter revenues of $524.0 million, an increase of 9.1% over the prior year's second quarter revenue of $480.5 million. Rollins' reported net income of $64.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $65.5 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.
Rollins' adjusted earnings per share (EPS)* removing several costs and expenses increased $0.01 for the quarter totaling $0.21 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS* impacts net income for the negative impact of foreign currency exchange expenses and acquisition expense related to the Clark acquisition.
Rollins' revenues rose 7.2% for the first six months of 2019 to $953.0 million compared to $889.2 million for the prior year. Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $108.5 million or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $114.1 million or $0.35 per diluted share for the same period last year.
Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, " We continue to make investments in our company and are confident that these strategies and action plans will enable us to improve our margins and market share, and grow at a faster pace than our industry."
On April 30, we completed the acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. The company operates in 26 locations and offers both residential and commercial pest control throughout California and northwestern Nevada.
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, Inc., The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech LLC., Rollins Australia, Waltham Services LLC., PermaTreat, Rollins UK, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's confidence that its investment strategies and action plans will enable it to continue to improve its margins and market share and grow at a faster pace than its industry. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; and the impact of the U. S. Government shutdown. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2018.
*"Adjusted" amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure.
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in thousands)
At June 30, (unaudited)
2019
2018
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 98,466
$ 87,885
Trade accounts receivables, net
130,696
115,672
Financed receivables, net
21,598
18,359
Materials and supplies
17,579
16,098
Other current assets
51,506
50,458
Total Current Assets
319,845
288,472
Equipment and property, net
201,196
137,654
Goodwill
563,075
359,107
Customer contracts, net
283,309
182,522
Trademarks and tradenames, net
102,986
52,323
Other intangible assets, net
11,228
11,578
Operating lease, ROU assets
191,183
-
Financed receivables, long-term, net
30,611
26,235
Prepaid pension
5,274
18,880
Deferred income taxes, net
-
7,923
Other assets
21,070
20,488
Total Assets
$ 1,729,777
$ 1,105,182
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
37,644
32,073
Accrued insurance, current
30,265
28,732
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
77,377
72,558
Unearned revenue
133,672
124,784
Operating lease liabilities, current
62,195
-
Line of credit, current
12,500
-
Other current liabilities
60,688
61,084
Total Current Liabilities
414,341
319,231
Accrued insurance, less current portion
34,705
35,117
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
129,373
-
Line of credit, net
335,375
-
Long-term accrued liabilities
63,719
55,023
Total Liabilities
977,513
409,371
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
327,486
327,326
Retained earnings and other equity
424,778
368,485
Total stockholders' equity
752,264
695,811
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 1,729,777
$ 1,105,182
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
REVENUES
Customer services
$ 523,957
$ 480,461
$ 953,026
$ 889,203
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Cost of services provided
253,333
230,772
470,591
436,915
Depreciation and amortization
20,132
16,366
36,815
33,282
Sales, general and administrative
161,886
143,379
301,416
269,866
Gain on sale of assets, net
(252)
(308)
(433)
(364)
Interest expense, net
1,899
75
1,625
133
436,998
390,284
810,014
739,832
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
86,959
90,177
143,012
149,371
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
22,664
24,635
34,491
35,304
NET INCOME
$ 64,295
$ 65,542
$ 108,521
$ 114,067
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ 0.33
$ 0.35
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
327,506
327,282
327,506
327,263
APPENDIX
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EPS in today's earnings release. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses Adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows us to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to fluctuations in currency valuations and the impact of the Clark acquisition on specific line item expenses enumerated in the table below.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.
(unaudited in thousands except EPS)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
Better/
Worse
%
2019
2018
Better/
Worse
%
Net Income
$ 64,295
$ 65,542
$ (1,247)
(1.9)
%
$108,521
$ 114,067
$ (5,546)
(4.9)
%
Foreign currency exchange
2,358
1,842
516
28.0
4,108
2,965
1,143
38.5
Clark Pest Control acquisition expense
1,888
-
1,888
-
2,560
-
2,560
-
Adjusted Income Taxes on Excluded Expenses
(1,107)
(480)
(627)
130.6
(1,738)
(773)
(965)
124.8
Adjusted Net Income
$ 67,434
$ 66,904
$ 530
0.8
$113,451
$ 116,259
$ (2,808)
(2.4)
%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share -
Basic and Diluted
$ 0.21
$ 0.20
$ 0.01
5.0
%
$ 0.35
$ 0.36
$ (0.01)
(2.8)
%
Weighted average participating shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
327,506
327,282
(224)
(0.1)
327,506
327,263
(243)
(0.1)
