Rollins : Orkin Establishes New International Franchise in Bangladesh

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins Inc., a global services company (NYSE: ROL), announced today that the company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Orkin, has expanded its presence in Asia with the addition of a new franchise located in Bangladesh.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Asia Pacific Region and believe that Bangladesh provides a great opportunity for us, as we continue to grow our Orkin brand internationally. Bangladesh will join Orkin franchises in India, Pakistan, Mongolia, Indonesia, Cambodia, South Korea, China (including Hong Kong & Macau) and Guam already established in the region." said Tom Luczynski, Orkin president of global development and international franchising.

The Orkin brand is now represented in over 60 countries through a network of over 90 global franchises.

The new Bangladesh franchise will offer commercial and residential pest control, and termite services.

The franchisee will receive their initial training at the company's award-winning Rollins Learning Center in Atlanta and will receive follow-up training in their country.

About Orkin, LLC

Founded in 1901, Atlanta-based Orkin is an industry leader in essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects. The company operates more than 400 locations with almost 8,000 employees. Using a proprietary, three-step approach, Orkin provides customized services to approximately 1.7 million homeowners and businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Central America, South America, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Asia, the Mediterranean and Africa. Orkin is committed to studying pest biology and applying scientifically proven methods. The company collaborates with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and eight major universities to conduct research and help educate consumers and businesses on pest-related health threats. Learn more about Orkin at www.orkin.com. Orkin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL).

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, Inc., The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech LLC., Orkin Australia, Waltham Services LLC., OPC Pest Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com , www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com , www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.allpest.com.au, www.murraypestcontrol.com.au, www.statewidepc.com.au, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com , www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

