Rollins, Inc. : Announces Extended Paid Sick Leave to Benefit Employees and Communities Impacted by COVID-19

ATLANTA, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve employees and customers, Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, has announced company-wide increases to Paid Time Off (PTO) for all full-time and part-time employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rollins, Inc. and its brands will remain open during the pandemic as the Department of Homeland Security and the states/municipalities under shelter in place orders have deemed our business an essential service.

Rollins is now offering up to 80 hours of PTO to full-time employees for emergency leave for qualifying needs, and up to 40 hours of PTO to part-time employees. Employees can use the time for themselves or to care for an immediate family member who has tested positive or is being quarantined for a suspected case of COVID-19. Rollins is also following the guidelines of states that may have different requirements for additional paid time off.

"As we have long said, our employees are our most valuable asset, and our highest priority is the safety and well-being of these valued associates and our clients," said Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins. "We believe these measures will allow our employees to have the support and resources they need while also protecting their health and the safety of those around them."

As the situation evolves, Rollins will continue to update employees on company benefits and employee assistance programs to help alleviate the economic and emotional impact of the pandemic on its employees. To learn more about Rollins, Inc., please visit https://www.rollins.com/.

About Rollins, Inc.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

