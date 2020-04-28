Log in
ROLLINS, INC.

ROLLINS, INC.

(ROL)
  Report
News 
News

Rollins, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

04/28/2020 | 08:38pm EDT

ATLANTA, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.08 per share payable June 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2020.  The dividend change reflects a reduction for the current period in anticipation of the numerous business-related pandemic uncertainties.

"We believe that there is a need for caution as we execute our plans in response to the impact of COVID-19.  This is a proactive move that is consistent with our Company's conservative balance sheet approach.  We plan to return to our past dividend performance as soon as practical," stated Senior Vice President and CFO, Eddie Northen

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com,  www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com,  www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's anticipation of numerous business-related pandemic uncertainties and the Company's plan to return to its past dividend performance as soon as practical. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and  suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions;  economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business.  All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements.  A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2019.

For Further Information Contact
Eddie Northen (404) 888-2242

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollins-inc-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301048927.html

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
