Rollins, Inc. : Launches New Service With Powerful Disinfectant For Businesses

ATLANTA, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With concerns about germ transmission at an all-time high and businesses increasingly concerned about public health, pest control leader Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), announced today that its subsidiary, Orkin, LLC, has a new service that will help businesses quickly and thoroughly suppress a wide variety of serious pathogens.

In dense places where people congregate, if high-touch surfaces such as countertops, fixtures and public seating are not disinfected, harmful viruses such as the novel coronavirus can spread rapidly. Just like frequent, careful handwashing is a basic measure for humans to stave off virus transmission, large-scale sanitization is imperative to keeping establishments where people shop, eat and work as sterile as possible. Orkin® VitalClean™ is an effective option for reducing risk and helping restore a safer and healthier business environment.

Currently, no service or product has received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for killing the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) because it's too new. However, Orkin's VitalClean service uses an EPA-registered disinfectant labeled for use against a wide variety of pathogens, including other known coronaviruses (specifically feline coronavirus and canine coronavirus) and the influenza strains that caused two other global outbreaks – swine flu and avian flu. When applied at full strength in accordance with the product label by trained Orkin technicians, this powerful disinfectant will kill 100 percent of bacteria and viruses on hard, non-porous surfaces.

"The disinfectant product we use is incredibly effective against other coronaviruses, has almost no toxicity and has been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for fast-track review by the EPA for specific use against the SARS-CoV-2 virus," said Judy Black, Vice President of Quality Assurance and Technical Services, Rollins, Inc.

Beyond its sanitizing and disinfecting strength, the disinfectant Orkin uses for VitalClean treatments is rated by the EPA as Toxicity Category IV, their lowest toxicity rating, defined as "practically non-toxic and not an irritant," contains no ozone-harming volatile organic compounds and is mild on skin, hard surfaces and fabrics.

"We have been using this product for years to sanitize commercial facilities after pest cleanouts," said Black. "Now we are pleased that it can serve a broader public health purpose as well."

"Orkin's longstanding priority is to help protect and ensure the safety of our customers and co-workers," said Freeman Elliott, President, Orkin, LLC. "During this unpredictable and stressful time, for businesses especially, we want to do our part to help. There's no silver bullet for stopping COVID-19 yet, but this powerful cleaning treatment should prove to be a very important step in helping to remove pathogens from facilities."

