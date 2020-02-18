IntelligentEngine: our vision for the future of...

The IntelligentEngine comes alive

With these parts in place, we can see the beginnings of a truly intelligent engine.

'The idea is that an engine will adapt to its conditions, reducing fuel burn, creating fewer emissions, and increasing the engine's life,' says Marko. 'An intelligent engine will behave according to its surroundings, whether it's flying over Siberia or the Sahara Desert.'

Engineering is a constant balance. In an engine with thousands of parts, engineers must always be watchful of how small changes can affect the way an engine behaves. 'Everything we do is a balance between minimising fuel burn and extending the engine's life, which are the two most important factors for any aircraft operator. By doing both, airlines can reduce fuel costs and emissions, as well as having planned and predictable maintenance times, which reduce delays for passengers. We can design our engines for the lowest possible fuel burn, but we'd sacrifice engine life, so we're always treading the balance between the two.'

Operators use our engines in very different ways. Take the Trent XWB, which powers the Airbus A350. It powers 700 different routes worldwide, including the longest flight in the world, from Singapore to Newark (18 hours), as well as short hops such as Kilimanjaro to Zanzibar (80 minutes). 'The conditions it flies in are extremely varied, so the IntelligentEngine vision says, let's make an engine contextually aware, so it knows where it is flying, and adapts itself accordingly to minimise fuel burn, reduce emissions and extend the engine's life,' says Marko.