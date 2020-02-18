Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rolls-Royce    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

IntelligentEngine: our vision for the future of...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:10pm EST
Boost an engine's IQ, reduce emissions
By making our engines more intelligent, we're increasing their efficiency and reducing emissions

Jet engines are feats of engineering that power millions of people on journeys around the globe, pushing the boundaries of physics every day. But can they ever be intelligent? At Rolls-Royce, the answer is a firm yes. Our IntelligentEngine vision sees a world in which our engines are connected, contextually aware, and even comprehending. They might not get into MENSA, but they'll be able to adapt to their surroundings, learn from their experiences, and communicate with engines around them. Not only that, they'll increase their efficiency, reducing fuel burn and emissions.

'We are constantly working to reduce fuel consumption on our engines and make them more efficient,' says Marko Bacic, Associate Fellow, Systems and Control at Rolls-Royce. 'Since 1990, the industry has made significant progress in fuel and CO2 efficiency, halving the amount of fuel used per flight. But by making our engines more intelligent, we can deliver further significant reductions. More intelligent engines will play an important part in decarbonising aviation.'
If I only had a brain

Let's start with the brains of the engine - or the control systems. They have a crucial role in making the IntelligentEngine vision a reality. Control systems send messages around the engine and communicate with the aircraft. They extract data from the engine and send it to the cockpit, the operator and Rolls-Royce, so that pilots and engineers on the ground can monitor its performance.

'Think of a jet engine like the human body,' says Marko. 'The brain is the control system, sending messages around the body and instructing the different parts to do their jobs. The eyes and ears are the sensors, detecting vibrations, noise, pressure and temperature and feeding the information back to the brain. Engine components are like the arms and legs - the activators that take action, responding to messages from the brain. All of these parts work together in a continuous feedback loop.'
The IntelligentEngine comes alive

With these parts in place, we can see the beginnings of a truly intelligent engine.

'The idea is that an engine will adapt to its conditions, reducing fuel burn, creating fewer emissions, and increasing the engine's life,' says Marko. 'An intelligent engine will behave according to its surroundings, whether it's flying over Siberia or the Sahara Desert.'

Engineering is a constant balance. In an engine with thousands of parts, engineers must always be watchful of how small changes can affect the way an engine behaves. 'Everything we do is a balance between minimising fuel burn and extending the engine's life, which are the two most important factors for any aircraft operator. By doing both, airlines can reduce fuel costs and emissions, as well as having planned and predictable maintenance times, which reduce delays for passengers. We can design our engines for the lowest possible fuel burn, but we'd sacrifice engine life, so we're always treading the balance between the two.'

Operators use our engines in very different ways. Take the Trent XWB, which powers the Airbus A350. It powers 700 different routes worldwide, including the longest flight in the world, from Singapore to Newark (18 hours), as well as short hops such as Kilimanjaro to Zanzibar (80 minutes). 'The conditions it flies in are extremely varied, so the IntelligentEngine vision says, let's make an engine contextually aware, so it knows where it is flying, and adapts itself accordingly to minimise fuel burn, reduce emissions and extend the engine's life,' says Marko.

Cool runnings

So how will it work in practice? 'Cooling is a good example,' says Marko. To make engines more efficient, we need thermal efficiency, which in simple terms, is how much heat an engine needs to do its work. Higher operating temperatures are generally a good thing thermodynamically speaking, but can often exceed the melting point of the materials used inside a jet engine, and so certain parts of the engine require cooling. To create and pump cooler air where it is needed, we need to burn more fuel. But it doesn't have to be this way.

'Not all parts of the engine require an equal amount of cooling during all parts of the flight,' he says. 'We need cooling during take-off and climb, when the engine is at maximum power. But we don't need as much of it during cruise, which makes up the bulk of the flight time. During cruise, if we're cooling the engine more than we need to, we're not being as efficient as we can be. If we can adapt the cooling flows for each stage of the flight then we can minimise fuel burn.'

Temperature check

Sensors (the eyes and ears) will detect temperatures in different parts of the engine, and increase or reduce the cooling flows accordingly, without any intervention. Likewise, they will detect the temperature of their surroundings, and adjust the cooling flows depending on where they are. If an aircraft takes off in a high-temperature, high-altitude airport, the engines need to work harder to power the aircraft into the sky, because the air is much less dense. The harder an engine works, the hotter it gets, and more cooling is required.

'The Singapore to Newark route is a good example for how the IntelligentEngine works,' says Marko. 'The engine needs maximum cooling if it's a very hot day in Singapore. When the aircraft begins to cruise, cooling will stabilise, only increasing when it needs to. On the return trip, theoretically the engines won't need to work as hard to power the aircraft at take-off, because Newark is at a lower temperature and altitude. The engine could detect its surroundings and adjust the cooling flows for each stage of the flight. Ultimately, this could save a considerable amount of fuel, and reduce emissions.'

Go with the flow

Just like the human body, look beneath the surface of a jet engine and there are thousands of intricate details that work together to power aircraft into the sky. 'We look for efficiencies in every single component of our engines,' says Marko. 'Take the valves that direct the flow of air throughout the engine. At the moment, due to the challenging engine temperatures, these can only be deployed in the cooler and easily accessible parts of the engine. If we can have valves embedded in hot parts of the engine that switch the flow of air right where it is needed, we can improve efficiency.

'This type of engineering is difficult enough, but when the air is hot, fast and pressurised, rushing through the engine at around 1,000mph, it adds another layer of complexity,' says Bacic. 'We're working with Oxford University to explore different types of valves that can survive life in a jet engine. One explores using plasma, and another sound. They're much more adaptive and responsive than traditional valves. It sounds small, but it can really drive efficiencies in the engine and improve reliability. Plus, it all adds up to reduce emissions.'

Using intelligence to tackle big challenges

While we're pioneering breakthrough electrification projects and working with the industry to advance the use of sustainable aviation fuels, a key part of our drive to reduce our impact on the planet is to make our existing engine designs as efficient as physically possible, while continuing to extend their lives. A more intelligent engine is a more efficient and reliable engine.

'It's really a case of using clever mathematics and physics to solve some of the most complex problems, and along with our network of some of the world's top universities, we're looking absolutely everywhere for efficiencies and improvements, pushing the boundaries of physics in every component,' says Bacic. 'The aerospace industry is constantly investing, constantly looking for efficiencies. Our brightest minds are working relentlessly to reduce emissions and drive a more sustainable future for aviation.'

Pioneering the IntelligentEngine

The making of a vision. Our IntelligentEngine takes form.

4
Related stories
.

Press release

14 February 2020

Most powerful Rolls-Royce business aviation engines take to the skies for the first time
Most powerful Rolls-Royce business aviation...

Press release

14 February 2020

The making of a vision

Our stories

14 February 2020

Press release

11 February 2020

Rolls-Royce starts manufacture of world's largest fan blades - made of composite material - for next-generation UltraFan® demonstrator
Rolls-Royce starts manufacture of world's largest...

Press release

11 February 2020

IntelligentEngine: our vision for the future of...

Our stories

20 January 2020

Step inside our factory of the future

Our stories

9 January 2020

10 facts about our incredible new testbed

Our stories

6 January 2020

Press release

23 December 2019

Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 receives US certification
Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 receives US certification

Press release

23 December 2019

Island-hopping on batteries

Our stories

17 December 2019

The snakes and bugs helping you go on holiday

Our stories

5 December 2019

The world's most powerful flying generator

Our stories

22 November 2019

15 years of 24/7/365 at the Airline Aircraft...

Our stories

15 November 2019

Bringing the electric aero revolution to large...

Our stories

5 November 2019

Inside the x-ray bunker

Our stories

4 November 2019

Press release

22 October 2019

Rolls-Royce unveils new Pearl engine family member for business aviation
Rolls-Royce unveils new Pearl engine family member...

Press release

22 October 2019

Press release

22 October 2019

Rolls-Royce joins Bombardier Aerospace to celebrate official entry into service of the new Global 6500
Rolls-Royce joins Bombardier Aerospace to...

Press release

22 October 2019

Smarter Factories: embracing digitalisation

Our stories

22 October 2019

Press release

21 October 2019

Rolls-Royce enhances technical publications for business aviation customers
Rolls-Royce enhances technical publications for...

Press release

21 October 2019

Press release

15 October 2019

Beloved Qantas 747 becomes Rolls-Royce flying testbed
Beloved Qantas 747 becomes Rolls-Royce flying...

Press release

15 October 2019

Washington product intelligence

Our stories

8 October 2019

Inside the mind of an inventor

Our stories

30 August 2019

The Intelligent Testbed

Our stories

25 June 2019

Meet the robots

Our stories

18 June 2019

Press release

17 June 2019

Rolls-Royce IntelligentEngine takes further strides forward
Rolls-Royce IntelligentEngine takes further...

Press release

17 June 2019

Press release

17 June 2019

Rolls-Royce and Singapore Airlines extend commitment to pioneering digital solutions
Rolls-Royce and Singapore Airlines extend...

Press release

17 June 2019

How Digital Twin technology can enhance Aviation

Our stories

14 June 2019

Pushing the boundaries of what's possible through...

Our stories

7 June 2019

Press release

15 April 2019

Rolls-Royce and Qatar Airways use Virtual Reality to train engineers
Rolls-Royce and Qatar Airways use Virtual Reality...

Press release

15 April 2019

Pioneering the development of CMCs

Our stories

8 March 2019

Press release

25 February 2019

Rolls-Royce UltraFan one step closer as Advanced Low Pressure System (ALPS) testing gets underway
Rolls-Royce UltraFan one step closer as Advanced...

Press release

25 February 2019

Intelligent Engine Health Monitoring

Our stories

29 January 2019

The future of engine maintenance

Our stories

18 January 2019

Virtual Reality engine design becomes reality

Our stories

29 October 2018

Press release

11 October 2018

3-D printed parts and new materials help Rolls-Royce to engine test success
3-D printed parts and new materials help...

Press release

11 October 2018

SWARM robots

Our stories

18 July 2018

The E-Fan X partnership

Our stories

18 July 2018

Press release

17 July 2018

Rolls-Royce demonstrates the future of engine maintenance with robots that can crawl inside engines
Rolls-Royce demonstrates the future of engine...

Press release

17 July 2018

Press release

16 July 2018

Rolls-Royce welcomes STARLUX Airlines decision to select 17 Airbus A350 aircraft
Rolls-Royce welcomes STARLUX Airlines decision to...

Press release

16 July 2018

Press release

16 July 2018

Rolls-Royce IntelligentEngine vision makes rapid progress
Rolls-Royce IntelligentEngine vision makes rapid...

Press release

16 July 2018

Weather data

Our stories

12 June 2018

Press release

28 May 2018

Rolls-Royce celebrates launch of new Pearl engine family
Rolls-Royce celebrates launch of new Pearl engine...

Press release

28 May 2018

Using data to reduce flight delays

Our stories

2 May 2018

Press release

27 April 2018

Rolls-Royce and the Hasso Plattner Institute join forces
Rolls-Royce and the Hasso Plattner Institute join...

Press release

27 April 2018

Press release

25 April 2018

Rolls-Royce pioneers win German Innovation Award
Rolls-Royce pioneers win German Innovation Award

Press release

25 April 2018

Cutting edge medical technology and smart engine...

Our stories

25 April 2018

The social network for engines

Our stories

20 April 2018

Introducing Intelligent Insights

Our stories

11 April 2018

Press release

10 April 2018

Rolls-Royce introduces Intelligent Insights - part of its IntelligentEngine vision
Rolls-Royce introduces Intelligent Insights - part...

Press release

10 April 2018

The next generation of aviation

Our stories

10 April 2018

Taming the volcano

Our stories

20 March 2018

How R2 Data Labs supports the...

Our stories

6 February 2018

Introducing the IntelligentEngine

Our stories

5 February 2018

CLOSE

Your selection did not return any results. Please try another selection.

Disclaimer

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:08:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROLLS-ROYCE
12:10pINTELLIGENTENGINE : our vision for the future of...
PU
02/17ROLLS ROYCE : Most powerful Rolls-Royce business aviation engines take to the sk..
AQ
02/17ROLLS ROYCE : Works starts on new Rolls-Royce Peterborough facility to support t..
AQ
02/14ROLLS ROYCE : Works starts on new Rolls-Royce Peterborough facility to support t..
PU
02/13Competition heats up in turboprop market
RE
02/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 0 orders in January, Lyft won’t be profitabl..
02/12Rolls-Royce 'open-minded' on new Boeing mid-market jet study - executive
RE
02/11ROLLS ROYCE : starts manufacture of world's largest fan blades made of composite..
AQ
02/11SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Rolls-Royce launches new data-led digital platform
AQ
02/11ROLLS ROYCE : celebrates 25 years of Trent and plans for its future
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 402 M
EBIT 2019 659 M
Net income 2019 -820 M
Debt 2019 1 170 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 -15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 13 147 M
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 844,97  GBp
Last Close Price 683,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE-0.03%17 109
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.47%131 433
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.45%123 446
RAYTHEON3.39%63 256
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION7.84%62 183
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.64%54 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group