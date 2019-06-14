ROLLS-ROYCE RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION: ITP AERO

Rolls-Royce notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it has received a preliminary and conditional indication of interest from Indra to acquire a majority stake in ITP Aero.

This indication of interest is subject to a number of conditions. There is no certainty that this will result in a transaction involving ITP Aero.

ITP Aero is a key partner for Rolls-Royce, and Rolls-Royce intends to retain a long-term relationship with the business across its Civil Aerospace and Defence programmes.

Any further announcement will be made as appropriate.

This announcement has been determined to contain inside information.

