ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
Response to Press Speculation: ITP Aero

06/14/2019 | 08:14am EDT

ROLLS-ROYCE RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION: ITP AERO

Rolls-Royce notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it has received a preliminary and conditional indication of interest from Indra to acquire a majority stake in ITP Aero.

This indication of interest is subject to a number of conditions. There is no certainty that this will result in a transaction involving ITP Aero.

ITP Aero is a key partner for Rolls-Royce, and Rolls-Royce intends to retain a long-term relationship with the business across its Civil Aerospace and Defence programmes.

Any further announcement will be made as appropriate.

This announcement has been determined to contain inside information.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

1. Rolls-Royce pioneers cutting-edge technologies that deliver clean, safe and competitive solutions to meet our planet's vital power needs.

2. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.

3. Annual underlying revenue was £15 billion in 2018, around half of which came from the provision of aftermarket services.

4. In 2018, Rolls-Royce invested £1.4 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 29 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research.

5. The Group has a strong commitment to apprentice and graduate recruitment and to further developing employee skills.

For further information, please contact:

Jennifer Ramsey

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +44 (0) 7825 903206

jennifer.ramsey@rolls-royce.com

Teresa Towner

External Corporate Communications Manager

Rolls-Royce plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7227 9036

teresa.towner@rolls-royce.com

Richard Wray

Director of External Communications

Rolls-Royce plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7227 9163

richard.wray@rolls-royce.com

www.Rolls-Royce.com

Disclaimer

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 12:13:07 UTC
