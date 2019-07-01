Rolls Royce : Additional Listing

1 July 2019

Additional Listing - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the block listing of, and to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 6,130,000 ordinary shares of 20p each fully paid, ranking pari passu with the existing ordinary shares, to the Official List.

These shares are to be issued in respect of the Rolls-Royce Long-Term Incentive Plan, the Rolls-Royce Deferred Share Bonus Plan and the Rolls-Royce ShareSave plan.

It is expected that admission will become effective on 4 July 2019.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Carolyn Sharpe - Tel: 0044 (0)1332 245096