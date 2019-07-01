Log in
Rolls Royce : Additional Listing

07/01/2019

1 July 2019

Additional Listing - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the block listing of, and to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 6,130,000 ordinary shares of 20p each fully paid, ranking pari passu with the existing ordinary shares, to the Official List.

These shares are to be issued in respect of the Rolls-Royce Long-Term Incentive Plan, the Rolls-Royce Deferred Share Bonus Plan and the Rolls-Royce ShareSave plan.

It is expected that admission will become effective on 4 July 2019.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Carolyn Sharpe - Tel: 0044 (0)1332 245096

Disclaimer

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 14:52:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 417 M
EBIT 2019 767 M
Net income 2019 470 M
Finance 2019 573 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 15 926 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,3  GBP
Last Close Price 8,40  GBP
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE1.25%20 420
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.28%112 270
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION38.84%102 714
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION31.94%54 864
GENERAL DYNAMICS15.65%52 523
RAYTHEON13.39%48 664
