Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rolls-Royce    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rolls Royce : BR725 engine tops one million flying hours

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 07:40am EST

The Rolls-Royce BR725 engine recently achieved another impressive milestone by reaching one million flying hours. The engine, powering Gulfstream's highly successful ultra-long-range G650 business aircraft family, has established a reputation for excellent reliability, efficiency and speed, combined with outstanding environmental performance.

The performance of the BR725 enabled the Gulfstream G650ER and its sister aircraft G650 to revolutionise the business aviation market, flying faster and further than any other ultra-long-range corporate aircraft before. Since entry into service in 2012, the aircraft has achieved more than 100 city pair records, among those the farthest fastest flight in business aviation history from Singapore to Tucson, Arizona. There are more than 800 BR725 engines in service today, with many of these supported by Rolls-Royce's market leading CorporateCare® and CorporateCare Enhanced.

The BR725-powered G650 family can fly up to 7,500 nm/13,890 km at Mach 0.85 and 6,400 nm/11,853 km at Mach 0.90. The G650 and the G650ER are capable of a near-supersonic maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925 and have a maximum cruise altitude of 51,000 feet/15,545 metres.

Nuno Taborda, Programme Director Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce, said: 'Seeing the BR725 reach one million flying hours is an impressive milestone and we are very proud of this achievement. With one speed record after another broken by the G650, it sets the standard for performance in business aviation - you simply can't fly farther faster. All this comes with superb levels of availability and reliability, powering the BR725 into a class of its own.'

Disclaimer

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 12:38:34 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROLLS-ROYCE
07:40aROLLS ROYCE : BR725 engine tops one million flying hours
PU
04:02aJapan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5 billion at list pr..
RE
02:43aJapan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5 billion at list pr..
RE
02/21ROLLS ROYCE : Boris to level — not level up — growth bodies
AQ
02/18INTELLIGENTENGINE : our vision for the future of...
PU
02/17ROLLS ROYCE : Most powerful Rolls-Royce business aviation engines take to the sk..
AQ
02/17ROLLS ROYCE : Works starts on new Rolls-Royce Peterborough facility to support t..
AQ
02/14ROLLS ROYCE : Works starts on new Rolls-Royce Peterborough facility to support t..
PU
02/13Competition heats up in turboprop market
RE
02/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 0 orders in January, Lyft won’t be profitabl..
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 409 M
EBIT 2019 660 M
Net income 2019 -821 M
Debt 2019 1 170 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 -14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 12 096 M
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 844,97  GBp
Last Close Price 628,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 89,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE-8.02%15 635
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.12%125 541
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.70%118 230
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION6.12%60 247
RAYTHEON1.11%60 157
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.38%53 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group