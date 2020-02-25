Rolls Royce : BR725 engine tops one million flying hours

The Rolls-Royce BR725 engine recently achieved another impressive milestone by reaching one million flying hours. The engine, powering Gulfstream's highly successful ultra-long-range G650™ business aircraft family, has established a reputation for excellent reliability, efficiency and speed, combined with outstanding environmental performance.

The performance of the BR725 enabled the Gulfstream G650ER™ and its sister aircraft G650 to revolutionise the business aviation market, flying faster and further than any other ultra-long-range corporate aircraft before. Since entry into service in 2012, the aircraft has achieved more than 100 city pair records, among those the farthest fastest flight in business aviation history from Singapore to Tucson, Arizona. There are more than 800 BR725 engines in service today, with many of these supported by Rolls-Royce's market leading CorporateCare® and CorporateCare Enhanced.

The BR725-powered G650 family can fly up to 7,500 nm/13,890 km at Mach 0.85 and 6,400 nm/11,853 km at Mach 0.90. The G650 and the G650ER are capable of a near-supersonic maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925 and have a maximum cruise altitude of 51,000 feet/15,545 metres.

Nuno Taborda, Programme Director Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce, said: 'Seeing the BR725 reach one million flying hours is an impressive milestone and we are very proud of this achievement. With one speed record after another broken by the G650, it sets the standard for performance in business aviation - you simply can't fly farther faster. All this comes with superb levels of availability and reliability, powering the BR725 into a class of its own.'