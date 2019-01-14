Rolls Royce : Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date 14 January 2019
|
Name of applicant:
|
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
Rolls-Royce Sharesave Plan
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
14/08/2018
|
To:
|
14/01/2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
1,008,902 Ordinary shares of 20p each
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
3,804,261
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
3,905,577
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
907,586
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Carolyn Sharpe
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
01332 245096
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date 14 January 2019
|
Name of applicant:
|
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
Rolls-Royce Performance Share Plan
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
14/08/2018
|
To:
|
14/01/2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
6,100,000 Ordinary shares of 20p each
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
-
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
-
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|
6,100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Carolyn Sharpe
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
01332 245096
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date 14 January 2019
|
Name of applicant:
|
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
Rolls-Royce Deferred Share Bonus Plan
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
14/08/2018
|
To:
|
14/01/2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
0 Ordinary shares of 20p each
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
207,353
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
207,353
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Carolyn Sharpe
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
01332 245096
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date 14 January 2019
|
Name of applicant:
|
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
Rolls-Royce Long Term Incentive Plan
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
14/08/2018
|
To:
|
14/01/2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
0 Ordinary shares of 20p each
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
3,448,559
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
3,448,559
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Carolyn Sharpe
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
01332 245096
Disclaimer
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 17:23:05 UTC