Rolls Royce : Block listing Interim Review

01/14/2019 | 12:24pm EST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date 14 January 2019

Name of applicant:

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Name of scheme:

Rolls-Royce Sharesave Plan

Period of return:

From:

14/08/2018

To:

14/01/2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1,008,902 Ordinary shares of 20p each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

3,804,261

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

3,905,577

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

907,586

Name of contact:

Carolyn Sharpe

Telephone number of contact:

01332 245096

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date 14 January 2019

Name of applicant:

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Name of scheme:

Rolls-Royce Performance Share Plan

Period of return:

From:

14/08/2018

To:

14/01/2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

6,100,000 Ordinary shares of 20p each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

-

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period

6,100,000

Name of contact:

Carolyn Sharpe

Telephone number of contact:

01332 245096

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date 14 January 2019

Name of applicant:

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Name of scheme:

Rolls-Royce Deferred Share Bonus Plan

Period of return:

From:

14/08/2018

To:

14/01/2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

0 Ordinary shares of 20p each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

207,353

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

207,353

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period

0

Name of contact:

Carolyn Sharpe

Telephone number of contact:

01332 245096

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date 14 January 2019

Name of applicant:

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Name of scheme:

Rolls-Royce Long Term Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

14/08/2018

To:

14/01/2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

0 Ordinary shares of 20p each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

3,448,559

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

3,448,559

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period

0

Name of contact:

Carolyn Sharpe

Telephone number of contact:

01332 245096

Disclaimer

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 17:23:05 UTC
