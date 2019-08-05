Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rolls-Royce    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rolls Royce : Britain signs $425 million Typhoon engine contract with Rolls-Royce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 06:19am EDT
A Rolls-Royce logo is seen on the first A380 for All Nippon Airways (ANA) during its delivery ceremony at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has signed a 350 million pound ($425 million) contract with Rolls-Royce to provide maintenance for the engines of Typhoon fighter jets.

The 346.7 million pound contract will provide maintenance support for the EJ200 engine up to 2024. The Typhoon forms the backbone of the RAF’s fighter jet fleet.

"Not only will this contract help to maintain our world-class jets, it secures 175 jobs across the UK and boosts the skills base our world-leading defence industry relies upon," Anne-Marie Trevelyan, a junior defence minister said.

"Together with our multi-million-pound upgrade programme, this contract will ensure our Typhoon fleet continues to dominate the skies in the decades to come."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROLLS-ROYCE
06:19aROLLS ROYCE : Britain signs $425 million Typhoon engine contract with Rolls-Royc..
RE
08/02Regulatory tussle delays UK pension superfunds to 2020 - sources
RE
07/30Indian police open probe into Rolls-Royce's dealings with three state firms
RE
07/26ROLLS ROYCE : off-grid plant supplies power for industrial production in Mexico
AQ
07/25ROLLS ROYCE : confirms termination of discussions in relation to ITP Aero
AQ
07/24ROLLS ROYCE : Termination of discussions in relation to ITP Aero
PU
07/24INDRA SISTEMAS : Rolls-Royce ends talks with Indra on ITP Aero stake with no agr..
RE
07/23Interserve names Rolls-Royce veteran Mark Morris as new finance chief
RE
07/19Britain and Sweden agree to co-operate on fighter plans
RE
07/04ROLLS ROYCE : and AMS Corporation to partner for Advanced Nuclear Instrumentatio..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 350 M
EBIT 2019 769 M
Net income 2019 462 M
Finance 2019 906 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 15 855 M
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 042,60  GBp
Last Close Price 828,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE-0.19%19 221
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.85%112 867
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION38.22%102 202
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION39.31%57 724
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.75%52 436
RAYTHEON16.90%49 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group