Rolls Royce : How aviation supports communities in crisis

When crisis hits, whether it's a pandemic, natural or humanitarian disaster, communities need help, fast. Non-government organisations (NGOs) need to deliver aid quickly and send responders to some of the most vulnerable communities suffering the immediate aftermath of a disaster.

The aviation industry are experts in moving people and goods around the world and have a huge desire to help, but identifying those in need and coordinating responses isn't always easy.

Step in Airlink, a non-profit, rapid-response humanitarian relief organisation that connects airlines and aviation logistics partners with pre-qualified, non-profit organisations responding to disasters and other humanitarian crises around the globe.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, they've been coordinating efforts to deliver cargo, medical supplies and aid to people in need.

We spoke to Andrew Williams, Director of Communications at Airlink to find out more.