Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rolls-Royce    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/12 06:55:40 am
278.45 GBp   -1.47%
06:20aROLLS ROYCE : Pester Power vs. Parental Resilience
PU
05/11ROLLS-ROYCE : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/11ROLLS-ROYCE : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rolls Royce : Pester Power vs. Parental Resilience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 06:20am EDT
Tuesday, 12 May 2020
Pester Power vs. Parental Resilience

Samuel & Oscar Mistry, Palaeontological Technology Experts

'No, he has never ever had iPad, didn't even have it for Christmas because Santa gave him something else, not even a computer.'

Meet Samuel and Oscar. Like many other children, they are looking after their Lego pieces and making sure their parents are following a routine.

They understand the struggles kids go through when #lockdownparents don't comply with the wishes of their children. Both Sam and Oscar are aware of the benefits of and demand on tech during these difficult times. Between the two of them they have consulted several dinosaurs and created an innovative approach to negotiating tech time for their clients.

This is a story about persistence… albeit occasionally in vain.

DIGITAL ACADEMY

Powered by Rolls-Royce; the Digital Academy teaches you the tools and mindset you need to thrive in a digital world

Disclaimer

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 10:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROLLS-ROYCE
06:20aROLLS ROYCE : Pester Power vs. Parental Resilience
PU
05/11ROLLS-ROYCE : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/11ROLLS-ROYCE : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/08Former Garuda Indonesia CEO jailed for eight years for bribery
RE
05/07ROLLS-ROYCE : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
05/07ROLLS ROYCE : AGM statement
PU
05/07ROLLS ROYCE : signals job cuts as lowers engine output forecast
RE
05/07ROLLS ROYCE : signals job cuts as lowers engine output forecast
RE
05/07ROLLS ROYCE : on Track to Deliver GBP1.0 Billion Cash Savings in 2020; Will Miss..
DJ
05/07ROLLS ROYCE : 2020 AGM Statement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 12 836 M
EBIT 2020 327 M
Net income 2020 -45,4 M
Debt 2020 1 506 M
Yield 2020 1,97%
P/E ratio 2020 -87,4x
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 5 422 M
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 518,66  GBp
Last Close Price 282,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 279%
Spread / Average Target 83,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE-58.64%6 690
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.82%105 601
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-61.70%86 520
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.80%54 590
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.33%38 727
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-24.12%38 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group