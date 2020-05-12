Rolls Royce : Pester Power vs. Parental Resilience

'No, he has never ever had iPad, didn't even have it for Christmas because Santa gave him something else, not even a computer.'

Meet Samuel and Oscar. Like many other children, they are looking after their Lego pieces and making sure their parents are following a routine.

They understand the struggles kids go through when #lockdownparents don't comply with the wishes of their children. Both Sam and Oscar are aware of the benefits of and demand on tech during these difficult times. Between the two of them they have consulted several dinosaurs and created an innovative approach to negotiating tech time for their clients.

This is a story about persistence… albeit occasionally in vain.