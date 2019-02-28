Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rolls-Royce    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rolls-Royce Swings to 2018 Pretax Loss After Booking Trent Impairments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 03:02am EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.03% 435.44 Delayed Quote.32.33%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.64% 435 Delayed Quote.35.20%
ROLLS-ROYCE 0.70% 982.8 Delayed Quote.18.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROLLS-ROYCE
03:02aRolls-Royce Swings to 2018 Pretax Loss After Booking Trent Impairments
DJ
02:39aBOEING : Rolls-Royce withdraws from mid-market race, hikes Trent charges
RE
02:15aROLLS ROYCE : Withdraws From NMA Engine Competition
PU
02:15aROLLS ROYCE : 2018 Full Year Results
PU
02/27HAVILA SHIPPING : chooses Rolls-Royce Energy Management System for nine offshore..
AQ
02/27ROLLS ROYCE : UltraFan one step closer as Advanced Low Pressure System (ALPS) te..
AQ
02/27ROLLS ROYCE : selects Indianapolis site for USAF B-52 engine assembly
AQ
02/26Boeing shifting spare parts in preparation for Brexit - executive
RE
02/25ROLLS ROYCE : wins £235 million UK submarine contract
RE
02/25ROLLS ROYCE : statement regarding SFO announcement
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 14 930 M
EBIT 2018 492 M
Net income 2018 -11,7 M
Finance 2018 87,0 M
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,21
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 18 631 M
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE18.41%24 785
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.45%109 606
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.47%86 430
RAYTHEON20.87%52 282
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.14%49 000
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.01%48 638
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.