Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rolls-Royce    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rolls Royce : Warns of Further Hit From Trent 1000 Issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 02:57am EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.14% 354.19 Delayed Quote.11.10%
ROLLS-ROYCE 0.96% 776.4 Delayed Quote.-6.46%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROLLS-ROYCE
02:57aROLLS ROYCE : Warns of Further Hit From Trent 1000 Issues
DJ
02:56aROLLS ROYCE : Warns of Further Hit From Trent 1000 Issues
DJ
02:50aDeepening Trent 1000 woes will hit profit at Rolls-Royce
RE
02:49aBrexit impasse takes its toll on British business investment
RE
02:26aROLLS ROYCE : Trading and Trent 1000 Update
PU
12:02aTrade tensions with U.S. may have delayed China decision on CR929 engine pick..
RE
11/06Brexit impasse takes its toll on British business investment
RE
11/06ROLLS ROYCE : UK Government and industry champion new compact nuclear power stat..
AQ
11/06Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
RE
11/05Struggling Norwegian Air raises $272 million from share sale, bond issue
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 459 M
EBIT 2019 744 M
Net income 2019 411 M
Debt 2019 867 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 35,4x
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 14 945 M
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 923,20  GBp
Last Close Price 776,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE-6.46%19 232
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION39.28%126 219
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION42.69%105 390
RAYTHEON40.42%59 341
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION40.47%56 939
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION14.05%51 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group