Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rolls-Royce    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rolls Royce : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 07:38pm EDT
The logo of Westinghouse Electric Corp. is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte

(Reuters) - U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse Electric Co said on Thursday it would buy Rolls-Royce Holding's Civil Nuclear Systems and Services business in North America, to boost its growth in North American and European nuclear markets.

Westinghouse, which supplies products and technological assistance to nuclear utilities, said the Rolls-Royce deal would boost its nuclear power plant services and digital offerings.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rolls-Royce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Rolls-Royce operates 11 sites in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, Westinghouse said in a statement.

The American nuclear business of Rolls-Royce offers services from engineering and software and data solutions to maintenance optimisation and field services, the company's website shows.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROLLS-ROYCE 0.61% 785.6 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -1.47% 71.93 Delayed Quote.3.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROLLS-ROYCE
07:38pROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear uni..
RE
04:33pROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse in Deal To Acquire Rolls-Royce Civil Nuclear Systems ..
DJ
12:11pHackers tried to steal Airbus secrets via contractors - AFP
RE
12:08pHackers tried to steal Airbus secrets via contractors - AFP
RE
09/24ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : Directorate Change - Resignation of Non-Executive Dir..
AQ
09/23BOMBARDIER : Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 receives Transport Canada Certification
AQ
09/20BOMBARDIER : Rolls-Royce powers German Special Mission Wing Global 6000; A Bomba..
AQ
09/20LONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Climb Cautiously On Brexit And Trade War Hopes..
DJ
09/20EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Edge Higher As U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume ..
DJ
09/20Rolls-Royce hit by further setback to fixing Boeing 787 engines
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 435 M
EBIT 2019 763 M
Net income 2019 406 M
Debt 2019 221 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 34,7x
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 15 122 M
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 001,28  GBp
Last Close Price 7,86  GBp
Spread / Highest target 16 448%
Spread / Average Target 12 645%
Spread / Lowest Target 7 537%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE-5.93%18 594
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION28.50%116 775
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION48.63%110 256
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION53.13%63 451
RAYTHEON28.76%54 999
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.49%53 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group