Rolls Royce : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit

Westinghouse, which supplies products and technological assistance to nuclear utilities, said the Rolls-Royce deal would boost its nuclear power plant services and digital offerings.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rolls-Royce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Rolls-Royce operates 11 sites in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, Westinghouse said in a statement.

The American nuclear business of Rolls-Royce offers services from engineering and software and data solutions to maintenance optimisation and field services, the company's website shows.

