Rolls Royce : reports £852 million operating loss on Trent 1000

ROLLS-ROYCE

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
  Report
02/28/2020 | 02:40am EST
A man looks at Rolls Royce's Trent Engine displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore

British aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 operating loss of £852 million, after the cost of tackling durability problems on its Trent 1000 engine eclipsed record engine deliveries and a good after-market performance.

LONDON (Reuters) - British aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 operating loss of £852 million, after the cost of tackling durability problems on its Trent 1000 engine eclipsed record engine deliveries and a good after-market performance.

Underlying core operating profit rose 25% to £810 million, while core free cash flow came in at £911 million, led by higher profit and reflecting £173 million worth of Trent 1000 insurance receipts, it said on Friday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas)

