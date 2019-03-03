Log in
Rolls Royce : scales back on joining Turkish fighter jet project

03/03/2019 | 03:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol

(Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce has scaled back efforts to join a Turkish program to build a new fighter jet, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Talks between Turkey's Kale Group and Rolls-Royce, ran into problems last year because of a dispute over the sharing of intellectual property and the involvement of a Qatari-Turkish company, according to the FT report.

Rolls-Royce has all but abandoned efforts to win the bid for the fifth generation fighter aircraft after failing to find a compromise, FT added, citing people familiar with the matter.

In 2017 Kale Group said it would set up a joint venture with Rolls-Royce to develop aircraft engines after Britain and Turkey signed a defense deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($133 million) to develop Turkish fighter jets.

Last year Turkish Defence Industry Director Ismail Demir said the door remained open for international engine makers to get involved in Turkey's TF-X national fighter jet project.

Rolls-Royce did not respond immediately to a request for comment and Kale Group could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

