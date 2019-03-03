Rolls Royce : scales back on joining fighter jet project with Turkey's Kale Group

Talks between Kale and Rolls-Royce ran into problems last year because of a dispute about the sharing of intellectual property and the involvement of a Qatari-Turkish company, the company said.

Rolls-Royce has abandoned its attempts to win the bid for the fifth-generation fighter aircraft after failing to find a compromise, the engine maker added.

The Financial Times first reported the story and a Rolls-Royce spokesman later confirmed the development to Reuters.

Kale Group did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In 2017, Kale Group said it would set up a joint venture with Rolls-Royce to develop aircraft engines after the UK and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds to develop Turkish fighter jets.

Last year, Turkish Defence Industry Director Ismail Demir said the door remained open for international engine makers to get involved in Turkey's TF-X national fighter jet project.

