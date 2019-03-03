Log in
Rolls-Royce    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
Rolls Royce : scales back on joining fighter jet project with Turkey's Kale Group

0
03/03/2019 | 07:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol

(Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said on Sunday it had scaled back efforts to join a Turkish programme to build a new fighter jet with Turkey's Kale Group.

Talks between Kale and Rolls-Royce ran into problems last year because of a dispute about the sharing of intellectual property and the involvement of a Qatari-Turkish company, the company said.

Rolls-Royce has abandoned its attempts to win the bid for the fifth-generation fighter aircraft after failing to find a compromise, the engine maker added.

The Financial Times first reported the story and a Rolls-Royce spokesman later confirmed the development to Reuters.

Kale Group did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In 2017, Kale Group said it would set up a joint venture with Rolls-Royce to develop aircraft engines after the UK and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds to develop Turkish fighter jets.

Last year, Turkish Defence Industry Director Ismail Demir said the door remained open for international engine makers to get involved in Turkey's TF-X national fighter jet project.

(Reporting by Peter Cooney)

By Mekhla Raina

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 14 998 M
EBIT 2018 486 M
Net income 2018 -9,25 M
Finance 2018 87,0 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 18 105 M
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE9.04%23 904
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.02%108 296
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION18.17%87 428
RAYTHEON21.62%52 638
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.40%49 217
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.28%49 064
