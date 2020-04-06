Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rolls-Royce    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rolls Royce : scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 02:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol

British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce said it was scrapping its targets and its final dividend, taking steps to shore up its finances as airlines around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said on Monday it had also secured an additional 1.5 billion pound ($1.8 billion) revolving credit facility, bringing its overall liquidity to 6.7 billion pounds, to give it headroom during a potential prolonged downturn.

Rolls-Royce, whose engines power Airbus and Boeing's widebody jets, is paid by airlines based on how many hours its engines fly, but over 60% of the world's widebody fleet are now grounded according to aviation data provider Cirium.

That is cutting Rolls's income from airlines. It said it would address that challenge by focusing on cutting its cash expenditure, including reducing salary costs across its workforce by at least 10% this year.

Withdrawing its previously announced guidance for 2020, and noting the ongoing uncertain outlook, Rolls said the board was no longer recommending its final shareholder payment in respect of 2019, saving the company 137 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8163 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROLLS-ROYCE
02:55aEuropean stock index futures jump as coronavirus death toll slows
RE
02:37aROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviati..
DJ
02:28aROLLS ROYCE : scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit
RE
02:26aROLLS ROYCE : scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit
RE
04/05ROLLS ROYCE : to Axe Guidance, Pull Dividend, FT Reports
DJ
04/05ROLLS ROYCE : to ditch targets and suspend dividend due to coronavirus
RE
04/03ROLLS ROYCE : How aviation supports communities in crisis
PU
04/03ROLLS ROYCE : activist shareholder ValueAct cuts stake to 4.5%
RE
04/02British ventilator consortium targeting 1,500 units per week
RE
04/02ROLLS ROYCE : Caring for customers & their vital missions to...
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 14 457 M
EBIT 2020 790 M
Net income 2020 390 M
Debt 2020 886 M
Yield 2020 3,55%
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 5 339 M
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 637,29  GBp
Last Close Price 278,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 295%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE-63.17%8 135
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.99%95 487
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-66.66%80 960
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-8.83%50 719
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.79%39 067
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-28.73%38 311
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group