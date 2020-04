--Rolls-Royce is set to suspend its dividend for the first time since 1987 and scrap profit, cash and delivery targets as the coronavirus paralyzes air travel, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The struggling aircraft-engine maker is looking to secure over GBP1 billion in new credit facilities that it could announce as early as Monday, the FT says.

