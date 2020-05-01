Log in
ROLLS-ROYCE

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
Rolls Royce : to cut up to 8,000 jobs as aviation crisis bites - FT

05/01/2020 | 05:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: File photo of an Airbus A350 with a Rolls-Royce logo at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse

British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is planning to slash up to 8,000 jobs, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/027ce53d-8770-48a6-ba7b-000d979033b0 on Friday.

Senior executives at Rolls-Royce have started work on a restructuring plan, which would shrink the company's workforce of 52,000 by up to 15%, according to several people inside the company, the report said.

Rolls-Royce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

