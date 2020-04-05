Log in
ROLLS-ROYCE

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
  Report
News 


Rolls Royce : to ditch targets and suspend dividend due to coronavirus

04/05/2020 | 07:23pm EDT
A man looks at Rolls Royce's Trent Engine displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore

British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce will abandon its targets on profits, cash and deliveries, and suspend its dividend, as airlines around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday.

Rolls-Royce is also aiming to announce new credit facilities in excess of 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion) to bolster liquidity, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/2ULsL7q.

Rolls-Royce, which makes engines for large civil and military planes, has been hit hard by the pandemic as its airline customers park hundreds of planes.

In March, engine flying hours were down by about 40%, the newspaper said, citing a source. The company is paid by airlines based on how many hours its engines fly.

At the end of February, Rolls Royce had forecast 2020 free cash flow of 1 billion pounds, excluding any material impact from COVID-19. The group will ditch that pledge, the FT said.

The dividend payment of 11.7 pence per share, which has been frozen since 2016, will also be suspended, the newspaper added.

Rolls-Royce declined to comment.

In addition, the FT said the company on Monday will reopen its civil aerospace facilities in the UK with a fraction of the normal workforce, after suspending operations in March.

The company could also eventually furlough some 50% of its 7,500 UK shop-floor workers, with wages supported by government subsidy, two sources told the newspaper.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Richard Pullin)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 14 457 M
EBIT 2020 790 M
Net income 2020 390 M
Debt 2020 886 M
Yield 2020 3,55%
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 5 339 M
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 637,29  GBp
Last Close Price 278,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 295%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE-63.17%8 135
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.99%95 487
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-66.66%80 960
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-8.63%50 719
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.79%39 067
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-27.46%38 311
