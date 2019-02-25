Log in
ROLLS-ROYCE

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
02/25 11:30:00 am
978.7 GBp   -0.32%
12:00pROLLS ROYCE : wins £235 million UK submarine contract
RE
10:22aROLLS ROYCE : statement regarding SFO announcement
AQ
07:45aBrexit delay becoming full economic crisis - aerospace group
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Rolls Royce : wins £235 million UK submarine contract

02/25/2019 | 12:00pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government on Monday said it had awarded Rolls Royce a £235-million contract to maintain nuclear submarines.

Rolls Royce will provide support and advice for systems on board the current fleet of Trafalgar, Vanguard and Astute class submarines until 2022, the defence ministry said.

The contract would support around 500 jobs in the United Kingdom, it said.

"This year, we mark half a century since British nuclear-armed submarines began their continuous patrol of waters around the world," Gavin Williamson, the defence minister said.

"This significant milestone for the Royal Navy would not be possible without the skills and ingenuity of our industry partners who supply and maintain equipment.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by William Schomberg)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 14 939 M
EBIT 2018 485 M
Net income 2018 -52,9 M
Finance 2018 48,5 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 18 613 M
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE18.29%24 288
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.99%110 106
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.30%86 783
RAYTHEON21.69%52 669
GENERAL DYNAMICS9.75%49 732
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.89%49 005
