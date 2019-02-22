Log in
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
Rolls-Royce
RR.
GB00B63H8491
ROLLS-ROYCE
(RR.)
Real-time CHI-X -
02/22 11:30:00 am
983.1
GBp
+0.15%
01:29p
U.K.'s Fraud Agency Won't Prosecute Individuals in Rolls-Royce Corruption Case
DJ
12:18p
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: British fraud office abandons Rolls-Royce, GSK investigations
RE
11:34a
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
: British fraud office abandons Rolls-Royce, GSK investigations
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
U.K.'s Fraud Agency Won't Prosecute Individuals in Rolls-Royce Corruption Case
0
02/22/2019 | 01:29pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
-0.66%
17.702
8.79%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
-0.12%
1536.2
3.14%
ROLLS-ROYCE
0.02%
981.8
18.27%
TESCO
-1.46%
222.8
19.62%
0
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018
14 939 M
EBIT 2018
485 M
Net income 2018
-52,9 M
Finance 2018
48,5 M
Yield 2018
1,26%
P/E ratio 2018
-
P/E ratio 2019
37,31
EV / Sales 2018
1,24x
EV / Sales 2019
1,19x
Capitalization
18 609 M
More Financials
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Average target price
10,1 GBP
Spread / Average Target
2,4%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
David Warren Arthur East
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis
Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein
Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE
18.27%
24 257
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
20.61%
108 856
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
17.34%
86 043
RAYTHEON
22.13%
52 321
GENERAL DYNAMICS
10.97%
49 470
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
17.18%
48 800
More Results
