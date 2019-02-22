Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rolls-Royce    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE

(RR.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.K.'s Fraud Agency Won't Prosecute Individuals in Rolls-Royce Corruption Case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 01:29pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -0.66% 17.702 Delayed Quote.8.79%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -0.12% 1536.2 Delayed Quote.3.14%
ROLLS-ROYCE 0.02% 981.8 Delayed Quote.18.27%
TESCO -1.46% 222.8 Delayed Quote.19.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROLLS-ROYCE
01:29pU.K.'s Fraud Agency Won't Prosecute Individuals in Rolls-Royce Corruption Cas..
DJ
12:18pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : British fraud office abandons Rolls-Royce, GSK investigations
RE
11:34aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : British fraud office abandons Rolls-Royce, GSK investigations
RE
02/14Airbus to scrap A380 superjumbo production as sales slump
RE
02/14ROLLS ROYCE : Welcomes Emirates Agreement
PU
02/14ROLLS ROYCE : Gets New Emirates Orders
DJ
02/14Airbus A380 - from European dream to white elephant
RE
02/14AIRBUS : Emirates agrees with Airbus to reduce A380 order, to buy other jets
RE
02/13Hopes of potential Brexit delay takes UK shares to four-month high
RE
02/13AIRBUS POISED TO AX A380 AS EMIRATES : sources
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 14 939 M
EBIT 2018 485 M
Net income 2018 -52,9 M
Finance 2018 48,5 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 18 609 M
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE18.27%24 257
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.61%108 856
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.34%86 043
RAYTHEON22.13%52 321
GENERAL DYNAMICS10.97%49 470
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.18%48 800
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.