MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rolls-Royce Holdings plc    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/29 04:39:29 am
288.45 GBX   -9.58%
04:11aLondon stocks retreat as U.S.-China tensions weigh
RE
05/28S&P cuts Rolls-Royce credit rating to junk on COVID-19 hit
RE
05/28ROLLS ROYCE : Shares Drop After AKO Capital Sells Stake
DJ
London stocks retreat as U.S.-China tensions weigh

05/29/2020 | 04:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A street cleaning operative walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in Lond

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

UK shares fell for the first time this week on Friday, as fears over Washington's response to Beijing tightening its control over Hong Kong overshadowed optimism about a pickup in business activity with the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.8% with travel <.FTNMX5750>, industrial <.FTNMX2710> and personal goods <.FTNMX3760> stocks among the top decliners, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.7% to snap a nine-day winning streak.

Banks <.FTNMX8350> tracked a decline in gilt yields as investors fled to perceived safe havens ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's news conference on China's move to impose a national security law on Hong Kong that has raised concerns over its function as a global finance hub.

"The market thinks the security law headline is mostly behind, so it will be looking for the actual list of U.S. reactions and whether it will make a change on Hong Kong's special trade status," said Stephen Innes, markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Renewed U.S.-China tensions have threatened a wider stock market rally that was powered by historic global stimulus and hopes for a post-coronavirus return to economic normalcy.

After crashing more than 36% from a January record high, the FTSE 100 has recovered about 26% since mid-March and is now on track for its biggest two-month gains in a decade.

Still, the index has underperformed its European peers as, despite plans for the economy to reopen from next week, business confidence remains low and car production threatens to slump this year to its lowest in decades. Rolls-Royce tumbled 9.2% as Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating to junk on the disruption to global air travel from the COVID-19 pandemic. Discount retailer B&M rose 2.5% after an upbeat trading update, while building materials supplier SIG Plc gained 5.9% on plans to raise 150 million pounds ($185.12 million) in new equity.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC -8.50% 290.7 Delayed Quote.-53.31%
SIG PLC 5.33% 29.2448 Delayed Quote.-77.24%
Financials
Sales 2020 12 306 M 15 183 M 15 183 M
Net income 2020 18,0 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 560 M 1 924 M 1 924 M
P/E ratio 2020 638x
Yield 2020 1,50%
Capitalization 6 120 M 7 538 M 7 551 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 51 700
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 429,50 GBp
Last Close Price 319,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 201%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-53.31%7 538
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION2.33%111 737
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-32.35%101 468
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-0.29%57 134
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.80%42 499
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.58%42 468
