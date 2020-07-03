Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Statement re: press speculation

TIDMRR.

03 July 2020

STATEMENT RE: PRESS SPECULATION

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc notes the recent press speculation. We confirm we are in the early stages of reviewing a range of potential options to strengthen our balance sheet and position ourselves for the recovery following COVID-19. However, no decisions have been made. Our current financial position and liquidity remain strong. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

This announcement has been determined to contain inside information.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

1. Rolls-Royce pioneers cutting-edge technologies that deliver clean, safe and competitive solutions to meet our planet's vital power needs.

2. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.

3. Annual underlying revenue was GBP15.3 billion in 2019, around half of which came from the provision of aftermarket services.

4. In 2019, Rolls-Royce invested GBP1.45 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 29 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research.

5. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69

