ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
  Report
07/03 11:28:44 am
263.15 GBX   -10.03%
11:12aROLLS ROYCE : reviewing balance sheet options after COVID-19 hit
RE
10:59aROLLS ROYCE : Reviewing Options to Strengthen Balance Sheet
DJ
10:52aROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC STATEMENT RE : press speculation
DJ
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Statement re: press speculation

07/03/2020 | 10:52am EDT

TIDMRR.

RNS Number : 0347S

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

03 July 2020

3 July 2020

STATEMENT RE: PRESS SPECULATION

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc notes the recent press speculation. We confirm we are in the early stages of reviewing a range of potential options to strengthen our balance sheet and position ourselves for the recovery following COVID-19. However, no decisions have been made. Our current financial position and liquidity remain strong. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

This announcement has been determined to contain inside information.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

1. Rolls-Royce pioneers cutting-edge technologies that deliver clean, safe and competitive solutions to meet our planet's vital power needs.

2. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.

3. Annual underlying revenue was GBP15.3 billion in 2019, around half of which came from the provision of aftermarket services.

4. In 2019, Rolls-Royce invested GBP1.45 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 29 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research. 

   5.   Rolls-Royce Holdings plc LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69

For further information, please contact:

Media

Richard Wray

Director of External Communications & Brand, Rolls-Royce plc

Tel +44 (0) 7810 850055

Richard.Wray@Rolls-Royce.com

Investors

Isabel Green

Head of Investor Relations, Rolls-Royce plc

Tel +44 (0) 7880 160976

Isabel.Green@Rolls-Royce.com

www.Rolls-Royce.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

SPCKKNBNQBKDNOK


