Rolls Royce : International Women in Engineering Day 2020

I come from a small town in Romania, Sinaia, and my mother has always been my role model. She taught me to be independent, to fight for what I believe in and to be confident in myself. Physics and maths were my favourite subjects, and Romanian engineers were aerospace pioneers, so I was drawn to an aerospace engineering degree. I got a graduate job with Rolls-Royce seven years ago, and I have been working in operations management as I highly enjoy the fast-paced environment which interacts with all functions of the business.

I am currently an Overhaul Business Manager in Abu Dhabi and my job is to make sure the aircraft engines are maintained to a high level of quality, so the customers can safely fly them. Every day my engineering background helps me to make better informed decisions, to improve products and services, to better understand customers and suppliers.

This has been such a rewarding career path and I cannot imagine working anywhere else. It is exciting to be part of a company which is building a sustainable future for the next generation.