Rolls Royce : Reviewing Options to Strengthen Balance Sheet

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC said Friday that it is considering a range of potential options to strengthen the company balance sheet to position itself in the post-pandemic recovery period.

The British engineering company said it is in the early stages of reviewing its options and that no decision has been made.

The company said its current financial position and liquidity remain strong.

A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate, Rolls-Royce said.

