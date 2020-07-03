Log in
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

Rolls Royce : Reviewing Options to Strengthen Balance Sheet

07/03/2020 | 10:59am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC said Friday that it is considering a range of potential options to strengthen the company balance sheet to position itself in the post-pandemic recovery period.

The British engineering company said it is in the early stages of reviewing its options and that no decision has been made.

The company said its current financial position and liquidity remain strong.

A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate, Rolls-Royce said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

