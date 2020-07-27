Log in
Rolls Royce : UK engine-maker Rolls-Royce's credit rating cut to junk by Moody's

07/27/2020 | 04:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rolls Royce engine of the first Fiji Airways A350 XWB airliner is seen at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

Ratings agency Moody's on Monday downgraded the long-term senior unsecured bonds of Rolls-Royce to junk status, saying that the aviation market served by the British engineering firm has weakened and could fall further.

Moody's cut its ratings on the UK-based engine-maker's bonds by two notches to Ba2 from Baa3, meaning its bonds are now regarded as non-investment grade, and also gave the company as a whole a Ba2 rating with a negative outlook.

Shares in Rolls-Royce, which have already lost almost two-thirds of their value during the pandemic, dropped 5.7% to trade at 253 pence at 0827 GMT, after Moody's statement.

Chief Executive Warren East told reporters on Thursday that the company was examining options to strengthen its balance sheet but had not made any decisions.

British media reports on Sunday said that Rolls-Royce was considering selling its ITP Aero division which makes parts for the Typhoon fighter jet to help raise cash.

But a spokesman said in response to those stories that the company was reviewing a range of options, adding: "Our current financial position and liquidity remain strong".

Earlier in July, Rolls said it had 8.1 billion pounds at hand even after the first-half outflow.

Moody's said that it expected substantial cash outflows in 2020 and 2021 resulting in materially increased leverage, adding that the timing and extent of a recovery in long-haul flying, which drives Rolls's bottom line, was another risk, alongside the execution of the group's cost-cutting plans.

"As a result of higher than previously expected cash outflows, Moody's expects material increases in leverage, and considers that the company faces significant challenges to recover its metrics over the next two to three years," it said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Financials
Sales 2020 11 587 M 14 863 M 14 863 M
Net income 2020 -155 M -199 M -199 M
Net Debt 2020 3 429 M 4 399 M 4 399 M
P/E ratio 2020 -59,9x
Yield 2020 0,37%
Capitalization 5 144 M 6 578 M 6 598 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 51 700
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 367,22 GBX
Last Close Price 268,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 232%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-60.76%6 578
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.81%107 962
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.73%93 624
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-9.09%52 126
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.86%42 974
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.46%36 966
