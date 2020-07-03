Log in
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
07/03 11:28:53 am
263.1 GBX   -10.05%
Rolls Royce : reviewing balance sheet options after COVID-19 hit

07/03/2020 | 11:12am EDT
A man looks at Rolls Royce's Trent Engine displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore

British aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday it was reviewing a range of options to strengthen its balance sheet and position itself for recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We confirm we are in the early stages of reviewing a range of potential options," the company said in a statement. "However, no decisions have been made."

The company said its financial position and liquidity remained strong.

Shares in Rolls-Royce were trading down 8.5% at 267 pence following the announcement.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alison Williams)

Financials
Sales 2020 11 802 M 14 703 M 14 703 M
Net income 2020 -7,70 M -9,59 M -9,59 M
Net Debt 2020 1 609 M 2 004 M 2 004 M
P/E ratio 2020 -320x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 5 612 M 7 000 M 6 991 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 51 700
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 424,11 GBX
Last Close Price 292,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 228%
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-57.19%7 000
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.03%101 518
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.25%93 202
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-10.42%51 673
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-16.47%42 158
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.07%37 130
