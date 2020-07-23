Log in
Rolls-Royce says no decisions yet on strengthening balance sheet

07/23/2020 | 11:23am EDT
The logo of Rolls Royce is pictured on an engine of an Airbus A330-800 aircraft after a flight event presentation in Colomiers near Toulouse

Britain's Rolls-Royce was still considering all options for bolstering its balance sheet in the wake of the pandemic, CEO Warren East said on Thursday, as he highlighted progress on new technologies to drive future growth.

Speaking two weeks after the company said it had burned through 3 billion pounds in the first half of 2020 and was looking to shore up its finances, East said: "No decisions have been made, we are not going to lay out any potential options, we are considering all options."

East was speaking to reporters by video call instead of at the Farnborough Airshow which was cancelled. He said the company was making progress with greener engines and other sustainable technologies to drive future growth.

Rolls-Royce, which makes engines for large commercial planes such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus 350, said in May it needed to cut 9,000 jobs as the market for flying will be smaller for years to come.

Pressure on budgets during the pandemic has led the company to cut back on its research and development ambitions, said chief technology officer Paul Stein.

The challenge of meeting zero emissions targets in aviation and other industries was a big opportunity for Rolls, said East, who said he believed that the impact of COVID-19 would be to accelerate the decarbonisation of the world's economy.

Stein highlighted Rolls's technology in the urban air mobility market, that is electric-powered flying taxis, and the company said it was an area where it was likely to start seeing new revenue streams opening up within the next five years.

Rolls-Royce also has a plan to get mini nuclear plants which it calls "small modular reactors" connected to the power grid by 2029, and has developed hybrid trains which will be in service in Britain shortly.

Ultra fan, a new aero-engine which will reduce fuel burn by 10% from current models, will be tested next year, said Stein, providing airlines with a more efficient option.

By Sarah Young and Paul Sandle
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.49% 65.44 Real-time Quote.-48.57%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.20% 177.585 Delayed Quote.-45.17%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC -3.06% 273.4 Delayed Quote.-58.80%
Financials
Sales 2020 11 587 M 14 759 M 14 759 M
Net income 2020 -155 M -198 M -198 M
Net Debt 2020 3 180 M 4 050 M 4 050 M
P/E ratio 2020 -62,9x
Yield 2020 0,35%
Capitalization 5 401 M 6 876 M 6 879 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 51 700
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-58.80%6 876
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.21%110 162
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-27.96%95 978
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-8.13%52 678
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.07%43 369
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.40%37 419
