MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rolls-Royce Holdings plc    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/12 05:25:03 am
271 GBX   -0.99%
ROLLS ROYCE : to Upgrade Mississippi Naval Facility
DJ
08/11ROLLS ROYCE : Trent XWB Update
AQ
08/11ROLLS ROYCE : to Inspect In-Service Trent XWB-84 Engines for Component Wear
DJ
Rolls Royce : to Upgrade Mississippi Naval Facility

08/12/2020 | 04:55am EDT

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it will invest millions of dollars to upgrade its naval facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi, alongside the U.S.'s Defense Production Act Title III office.

The U.K. engineering company said the DPA Title III office has already agreed to invest $22 million for equipment, and that Rolls-Royce will be making an additional investment for building improvements, supplemented with support from Jackson County and the state of Mississippi.

The company said the new investment will strengthen its ability to manufacture propellers and propulsor components for navy ships, and that it will build a new 26,000-square-foot building, with new foundry and machining equipment provided by DPA Title III funding, which will support new jobs and workforce development.

Rolls-Royce said naval components manufactured at Pascagoula include controllable-pitch propeller systems, fixed-pitch propellers, and water jets, and that these help power the majority of U.S. navy ships, including aircraft carriers, destroyers and other vessels.

Shares at 0835 GMT were down 2.70 pence, or 1%, at 271 pence.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 11 822 M 15 409 M 15 409 M
Net income 2020 11,0 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net Debt 2020 4 214 M 5 492 M 5 492 M
P/E ratio 2020 -61,1x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 5 251 M 6 869 M 6 844 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 51 700
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 353,38 GBX
Last Close Price 273,70 GBX
Spread / Highest target 225%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-59.94%6 869
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.03%108 815
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-27.25%96 883
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.40%55 971
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-11.22%44 819
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.71%38 738
