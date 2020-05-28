Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rolls-Royce Holdings plc    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

S&P cuts Rolls-Royce credit rating to junk on COVID-19 hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rolls Royce engine of the first Fiji Airways A350 XWB airliner is seen at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut engine maker Rolls-Royce's credit rating to junk on Thursday, citing the disruption caused to global air travel from the COVID-19 pandemic.

S&P cut its rating for the British company to "BB" from "BBB-", below investment-grade.

"Actions to contain the pandemic, including government-imposed social-distancing measures, travel restrictions, and stay-at-home orders, have suddenly and sharply reduced global demand for air travel," S&P said in a statement.

In response, Rolls-Royce said it had taken swift action to boost its liquidity and cut costs to deal with the short-term impact of the health crisis.

"While it is disappointing to lose our investment grade rating with S&P, none of our borrowing facilities contain covenants or credit rating triggers that demand early repayment nor do any of our contracts with airlines," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
03:46pS&P cuts Rolls-Royce credit rating to junk on COVID-19 hit
RE
10:19aROLLS ROYCE : Shares Drop After AKO Capital Sells Stake
DJ
05/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lifted by Experian, recovery hopes persist
RE
05/20ROLLS ROYCE : proposes major reorganisation to address medium-term impact of Cov..
AQ
05/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Better-than-expected results for Lowe’s and Target
05/20ROLLS ROYCE : Britain ready to support Rolls-Royce employees over job cuts
RE
05/20Britain's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs in air travel slump
RE
05/20Britain's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs in air travel slump
RE
05/20ROLLS-ROYCE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/20ROLLS-ROYCE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 306 M 15 175 M 15 175 M
Net income 2020 18,0 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 560 M 1 923 M 1 923 M
P/E ratio 2020 692x
Yield 2020 1,39%
Capitalization 6 120 M 7 538 M 7 547 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 51 700
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 429,50 GBp
Last Close Price 346,10 GBp
Spread / Highest target 177%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-49.34%8 115
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.99%111 366
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-34.57%100 533
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-5.75%57 176
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.69%43 060
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.49%41 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group