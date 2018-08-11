Rolta India : Q1 – FY-19 Consolidated EBITDA Grows 117% Q-o-Q

! $ % & " # ' $ % ( ) * +

ROLTA INDIA LIMITED

Rolta Tower "A" Rolta Technology Park, MIDC, Andheri (E), Mumbai 400 093. INDIA.

CIN : L74999MH1989PLC052384, Tel:+91(22) 2926 6666 / 3087 6543 Fax: +91(22) 2836 5992 E-mail : indsales@rolta.com www.rolta.com

Press Note

Saturday, August 11, 2018

Rolta's Q1 - FY-19 Consolidated EBITDA Grows 117% Q-o-Q

Mumbai - Rolta India Limited (Rolta), a leading provider of innovative IP-led IT solutions for many vertical segments, including Defence and Security, today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 (Q1 FY - 19).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

· Consolidated Revenue for Q1 FY-19 at Rs. 636.53 cr (Rs. 6.37 Billion) against Rs. 617.92 cr (Rs. 6.18 Billion) in Q4 FY-18, registering a growth of 3.0 % Q-o-Q.

· Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 FY-19 at Rs. 200.22 cr (Rs. 2.00 Billion) against Rs. 92.23 cr (Rs 0.92 Billion) in Q4 FY-18, registering a growth of 117.1% Q-o-Q.

· Consolidated profit before tax for Q1 FY-19 at Rs. -35.79 cr (Rs. -0.36 Billion) against Rs. -135.30 cr (Rs. 1.35 Billion) in Q4 FY-18, registering a substantial improvement over last quarter.

Mr. K. K. Singh, Chairman and Managing Director said, "Our singular focus, IP led solutions strategy and investments have been concentrated in the area of Digital technologies. This is ensuring Rolta remains resilient, relevant and committed to driving innovation and helping organisations successfully embark on their Digital Transformation journey. These investments and innovation-led approach position us very well to continue gaining market share and delivering value for our customers."

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

Digital Transformation continues to drive sweeping change in the world around us. Digital technologies allow organizations to reinvent themselves - transforming the core of the business while identifying and deriving new value from their growing digital data assets. Rolta is helping various organisations and government bodies to accelerate the digital transformation by abstracting the complexities of the nexus of technologies such as Geospatial, Engineering, Big Data, Internet of Things, Cloud, Cyber Security, Mobility and Social Media through Rolta's digital transformation platforms and solutions built on growing portfolio of IPs and replicable software solutions.

Defence and Security

The Defence Planning Committee under the NSA has mandated that the Indian Armed Forces must prepare for future wars and be modernized with the highest priority. The thrust is towards modernizing the Defence & Security forces through indigenous routes, reducing dependence on imports by encouraging Indian industry. It is envisaged that developments in the field of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4lSR) will be harnessed to achieve digitization and syn chronization of intra and inter services military operations based on the new categorisation of 'Buy (Indian -IDDM)' (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured). Rolta is very well positioned to address large upcoming opportunities in defence domain with a large repository of its own indigenous and field proven IPs.

Rolta's 64 Bit next generation Indigenous ISR technologies include Rolta Advance Imaging Suite (RAIS) being extensively used for transborder based Imagery Intelligence (IMINT) collection using multi-date stereo / mono high-resolution satellite Imagery, mission specific oblique aerial photography and UAVs/ Drone feeds in real - time. RAIS is capable of rapidly producing variety of valued added military geospatial data products such as true ortho, PAN sharpened imageries, seamless mosaic covering the entire Command theatre / Corps zone etc. rapidly. Rolta has responded to an RFI for procurement of latest ISR systems to modernise the Intelligence Systems of the Army through the Buy Indian IDDM categorization, placing Rolta in a favourable position.

Press Note

Saturday, August 11, 2018

Rolta has implemented its IP based, Enterprise C2 solution with embedded GIS features for supporting the management of Joint Warfare at Indian Tri-Services HQ. The proliferation of this solution across all nodes of the recently commissioned Defence Communication Network is under trial & evaluation and is likely to be implemented shortly. In the Aeronautical Domain, Rolta has responded to RFIs for Aeronautical Charting and Information Based Flight Planner and Air Force Overall Planning System.

Rolta is actively developing first of its kind indigenous War Gaming and Simulation solution for Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism (CI/CT) operations. This will enable the Army and Para Military to provide dynamic and cost-effective training to Battalion/Company and Platoon levels to meet the real challenges being faced by them by simulating operational and tactical scenarios.

In defence communications domain, Rolta has adopted a focussed approach towards communication solutions based on Software Defined Radios (SDR) and in collaboration with foreign technology partner have responded to the DG Signals RFI for high value DG Signals SDR project.

The Indian Army's Battlefield Management System (BMS) is its most ambitious program aimed at ushering in Digital Transformation of the Indian Army. The Consortium of BEL and Rolta as a designated Development Agency continue to make progress.

Rolta's world class Command & Control (C2) including Vessel Tracking solutions are ideally suited to the Border Security & Management along 15000 Km of the country's land borders and 7500 Km of its Coastline. The Company is participating in an ambitious program of the Border Security Force (BSF) to secure the country's borders and has responded to a recent RFP.

Rolta has successfully harnessed Geo-BI and Big Data Analytics technologies for meeting the needs of the Indian Defence. These indigenous solutions provide Geospatial enabled Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Predictive, Prescriptive and Spatial Analytics which will be utilized to address large Defence digital enablement programs.

Digital Solutions: Geospatial, Asset Management, Enterprise IT, Security, Cloud and Big Data Analytics

Rolta continues to win projects in the areas of Geospatial & Engineering Systems, Enterprise IT, Big Data and Analytics and Defence & Security by differentiating its solutions by uniquely combining its strengths in these areas of expertise with its growing portfolio of exceptional Rolta IP based solutions. Investments in the Company's IP led strategy continue unabated and has led to the Company having successfully obtained many Patents together with 650+ copyrights registrations for software packages.

Rolta's rich heritage of creating and designing digital repositories enriched with Geospatial as well as Engineering data has uniquely positioned the Company to analyse intricate data patterns and thereby extract the deepest insights from the digital data. Rolta has been successfully leveraging its Geospatial expertise and proven IP in the areas of Smart Cities and e-Governance. For example, Rolta has been successfully creating a seamless digital repository comprising of up-to-date mapping and geospatial information covering the entire nationwithanintegratedbilingualGeoportalforsecuremulti-channeldisseminationandcollaborationforone of the largest countries in the Middle East. This has led the Company being awarded several additional contracts for significant enhancements in project scope. During the quarter Rolta also responded to Digital Transformation opportunities across multiple refineries for two large integrated energy majors in India, to establish their corporate wide Digital Data Asset Management Solutions.

During the quarter in North America, Rolta has won several multi-million dollar contracts for Converged Systems, Cloud, Security, Mobility Solutions with ongoing managed services. For example, a retail fashion clothes group engaged Rolta for consolidating their data centre using hyper-converged solution and seamlessly

Press Note

Saturday, August 11, 2018

migrating their digital assets. A Fortune 500 Healthcare organization, who is also a long-standing customer in North America awarded Rolta with a contract to enhance their private cloud infrastructure along with edge communication systems across their distribution network. Similarly, another Healthcare provider tasked Rolta to develop and build their storage and disaster recovery strategy to protect their growing digital assets. In the transportation sector a large North American travel centre operator elected to engage Rolta to implement a converged database solution tuned for high performance computing. In the Middle East, Rolta won a US $ 2.5M+ contract for Cyber Security to manage the customers Cloud based Ide ntity and Access Management Solution. Successful implementations through such engagements often leads to a long term enduring managed services opportunity where Rolta is engaged to manage the customer's environments on a 24 X 7 basis. For example, a North American emergency dispatch service engaged Rolta to manage their virtualized servers, network, data and security while a Department of Administrative and Financial Services for a state government has engaged Rolta to comprehensively manage all aspects of their security requirements covering their Cloud servers, databases and platforms as well as user access rights.

In the Transportation segment for an apex shipping authority in India, Rolta is successfully delivering a large Cloud based digital transformation program for automation of all organizational functions related to shipping, operations and maintenance while also providing deep cross-functional analytical insights and decision support by leveraging Rolta OneView™. They recently invited Rolta to respond to their RFP for a Big Data solution to monitor and track shipping vessels across the globe while also collecting information about foreign ships entering territorial waters for information dissemination to various stakeholders. While in the Middle East, a major independent government authority, also a long-standing customer, selected Rolta for enhancing its "Electronic No Objection Certificate" System and migrating to it new business process model engine.

In the Energy and Utilities sector, Rolta won a strategic US $ 3M contract for a Cloud based Rolta OneView™ Smart Meter data management solution from a prestigious UK based organisation engaged in monitoring data and communication networks of energy operators. This solution will help them to monitor regulatory compliance, seamlessly automate meter-to-cash reconciliation leveraging in-memory Big Data Analytics while also providing cross-functional visibility. Furthermore, it has the potential of being extended to over 150 energy operators and suppliers. Another long-standing customer of Rolta in the power distribution segment in the UK, provided a major extension of scope for their ongoing asset management system with comprehensive geospatial and analytics functionality.

About Rolta: Rolta is a leadingprovider of innovative IP-led IT solutions for many vertical segments, includingFederal and State Governments, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare. Rolta is recognized for its extensive p ortfolio of solutions based on field-proven Rolta IP tailored for Indian Defence and Homeland Security. By uniquely combining its expertise in the IT, Engineering and Geospatial domains, Rolta develops State-of-the-Art Digital Solutions incorporating rich Rolta IP in the areas of Cloud, Mobility, IoT, BI and Big Data Analytics. Rolta is a multinational organization headquartered in India and the Company's shares have been publicly traded for more than 25 years in India.

For additional information please visitwww.rolta.com, or contact:

Preetha Pulusani Lt. Gen K.T. Parnaik Rajesh Ramachandran Ramakrishna Prabhu President - International Operations JMD - Defence & Security JMD - Global Products & Technology Solutions Director - Finance & Corporate Affairs Member of the International Board Member of the Board Member of the Board Member of the Board preetha.pulusani@rolta.com kt.parnaik@rolta.comrajesh.ramachandran@rolta.com ramakrishna.prabhu@rolta.com Tel: +1 (678) 942 5000 Tel: +91 (22) 2926 6666 Tel: +91 (22) 2926 6666 Tel: +91 (22) 2926 6666

Disclaimer: This press release includes statements that are not historical in nature and that may be characterized as "forwar d-looking statements", including those related to future financial and operating results, benefits and synergies of the Company's brands and strategies, future opportunities and growth of the market for open source solutions. You should be aware that Rolta's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations of Rolta management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited t o, Rolta's ability to integrate acquired operations and employees, Rolta's success in executing its strategies, Rolta's ability to take a competitive position in the industry, business conditions and the general economy, market opportunities, potential new business strategies, competitive factors, sa les and marketing execution, shifts in technologies or market demand, and any other factors. The Company may make additional written and oral forward-looking statements but does not undertake, and disclaims any obligation, to update them.

